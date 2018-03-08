Theo Pinson carries Tar Heels past Miami, sets up Duke-Carolina Round 3

North Carolina has won games this season with Joel Berry struggling and the Tar Heels have won games with Luke Maye struggling. But both on the same night?
The Tar Heels found a way to beat Miami on Thursday without either of their All-ACC players at their best.
Senior Theo Pinson picked up the slack with a career-high 25 points in a 82-65 win over the third-seeded Hurricanes to send the sixth-seeded Tar Heels into the semifinals to face No. 2 Duke on Friday in Brooklyn.
Pinson, who also had 11 rebounds, stood out in a physical game that, in stretches, looked more like hand-to-hand combat. Berry and Cam Johnson each went down temporarily with injury scares for UNC (24-9) in a wild second half. Both Berry (ankle) and Johnson (hip) returned, but Berry couldn’t quite find his shooting stroke.
The senior guard finished 4 of 14 from the floor with 11 points while Maye made just 1 of 15 shots and had a season-low two points.
There was nothing wrong with Pinson, who matched aggression with aggression. With Miami’s own do-everything utility player Anthony Lawrence hobbled with a sprained ankle, the Canes (22-9) couldn’t match up with Pinson.
Pinson’s 3 at 7:30 in the second half put UNC up 62-56 and the Heels were able to control the game from there. It was payback for UNC after Miami ruined senior night nine days ago in Chapel Hill with a 91-88 win at the buzzer.
Miami guard Ja’Quan Newton hit the game-winner in that one and he had another strong game (17 points) for the Canes, who shot just 33.3 percent from the 3-point line. Pinson had all the answers for Newton. His second 3 at 4:25 put the Heels up 69-63 and then his two-handed dunk a minute later, put an exclamation point on the win.
The game could not have started much worse for UNC. The Heels missed their first 13 shots and trailed 12-0 before coach Roy Williams went with a wholesale substitution. Sophomore guard Seventh Woods completed a three-point play to finally get the Tar Heels on the board at the 12:51 mark.
UNC took its first lead at 7 minutes later and then the two teams traded points down the stretch. Then Miami freshman Lonnie Walker fouled Johnson with 0.4 seconds left in the half on a wild three-quarter court shot. Johnson made all three free throws to give UNC a 32-31 lead at the half.
Thanks to Pinson, it will be Round 3 of Duke-Carolina and the second straight year the rivals will meet in the semifinal round in Brooklyn.
