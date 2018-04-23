Ohio State running back from NC says he's transferring to UNC

Ohio State running back Antonio Williams, a former four-star recruit from New London, N.C., tweeted Monday that he is "coming home."
Williams, who would have been a redshirt sophomore next season at Ohio State, announced he'll be transferring to UNC after the spring semester. As part of the NCAA's transfer rules for Division I schools, Williams would have to sit out one year before he becomes eligible to play.
Williams, who is 5-11, 210 pounds, played in 12 games last season for Ohio State. He ran for 290 yards on 57 rushing attempts. He also scored three touchdowns.
Williams played for North Stanley High School in New London, where he rushed for 7,999 yards over his high school career. He was ranked No. 7 nationally among all running backs from the Class of 2016.
Williams said the decision was based on family and "having particular opportunities."
"I hope to bring a surplus of success to UNC and am ecstatic about coming home and representing NC once again!" Williams tweeted.
