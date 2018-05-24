UNC's Luke Maye withdrawing from the NBA draft to 'finish my college career'

North Carolina forward Luke Maye has announced he will withdraw from the NBA draft.

In a message posted on his Instagram account Thursday morning, Maye said that he would be returning to UNC next season.

"I have had a great experience learning from the NBA process and growing as a basketball player during the past couple weeks," Maye wrote. "Through this process, I have decided that I am going to comeback (sic) to school to improve as a player and finish my college career."

Maye submitted his name for the draft process on April 22, but did not hire an agent. That meant he had the option to return to college by May 30, the deadline for players to remove their names in order to retain their eligibility.

He worked out for multiple teams that included the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA draft is June 21.

Maye, who will be a senior next season, was a first-team All-ACC selection and third-team All-American. He averaged 16.9 points per game and 10.1 rebounds. He was also named the ACC's Most Improved Player after increasing his scoring average from his sophomore to his junior season by 11.4 points per game.

The 6-8, 240-pound forward is again expected to be a focal point in UNC's offense next season, as it loses two seniors in Joel Berry and Theo Pinson.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.