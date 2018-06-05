UNC signee Jordyn Adams will sign with the LA Angels and forgo his college eligibility

Jordyn Adams, the four-star wide receiver who committed to North Carolina to play football and baseball last year, will not play for the Tar Heels next season, he announced in a Twitter post Tuesday evening.

Adams, a 6-2, 180-pound, two-sport athlete, was drafted in the first round of 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. He was expected to be an immediate contributor for the Tar Heels' football team in his first season.

But the idea that Adams could go professional and not play at UNC became a big reality in the Spring after Adams and the Green Hope's baseball team gained national attention for their success on the baseball diamond.

Adams said in an interview with The News & Observer in April that he was meeting with scouts at least once a day ever since the four games his team played that month in the National High School Invitational at the USA Baseball Complex.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Some mock drafts had projected him to go in one of the first few rounds of the draft, which forced him to change his thinking on what he would do with his future.

"It’ll definitely be, I wouldn't say last minute, but we’ll have to wait a see where I (might) get picked and just the whole situation,” Adams said in April. "My parents and I are going to have to sit down and just talk about it, evaluate every single thing, talk about every single thing and make a decision based off that."

When reached early Tuesday afternoon, Adams said that he had not made a decision yet, and did not know when he would announce it. He referred questions to his agent Andrew Nacario, of Creative Artists Agency. Efforts to reach Adams and Nacario Tuesday evening were unsuccessful.

In his post on Twitter Adams said, "Last night I received a blessing that I've been working towards for a long time. God has blessed me with a Win Win situation and after talking with my family we have decided that it's best for me to purse (sic) my professional baseball career."

During UNC's spring practice, UNC coach Larry Fedora had said that he did think about whether Adams would go play professional baseball instead of football. However, he said he would support whatever decision he made.

UNC baseball coach Mike Fox said in May that he follows closely all his recruits potential draft status.

"It effects everything," Fox said. "Who you get to enroll on campus eventually effects everything. Your future roster, your future classes."

Adams came to Green Hope in the Fall of 2017. His father, Deke Adams, was hired by UNC coach Larry Fedora to coach the defensive line. In his lone season at Green Hope, he caught 54 passes for 1,060 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also hit .453 from the plate with 15 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

Adams was an All-American in both baseball and football. He was an US Army selection this season in football and was ranked No. 58 in the country overall.