ASU, ECU agree to football series that includes game in Charlotte

Appalachian State and East Carolina have agreed to a football series that will feature a meeting at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and include games on both campuses.
Appalachian State released a media advisory Wednesday with an announcement that a joint news conference involving the schools and the Charlotte Sports Foundation will be held in Bank of America Stadium at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The dates and more details about the series will be revealed then.
The Mountaineers have never played in the Carolina Panthers' home stadium, which has more than 75,000 seats. The game in Charlotte has been arranged with incentives for Appalachian State, which will receive the money from ticket sales and not lose a home game on that year's schedule, sources said.
Separated by roughly a four-hour drive, with four ACC programs between their campuses, Appalachian State and East Carolina have established traditions of football success at opposite ends of the state. They have played 31 times, with the Pirates winning 19 of the games, including the past six. The teams last played in 2012, when former Appalachian coach Jerry Moore's final team lost 35-13 in Greenville.
A 2009 game in Greenville is the only other time the two schools have met since 1979, when the Pirates won 38-21 in Boone with 13,815 fans in attendance. They played each year from 1972-79 and 1948-62.
Eighteen of the 31 games were contested in Greenville, 11 in Boone and two at neutral sites: Morganton in 1939 and Hickory in 1961. The Mountaineers have played once in an NFL stadium, beating Georgia State 37-3 in front of a small Georgia Dome crowd in 2015, and their last Charlotte-area appearance was a 35-10 victory against Davidson in 1971.
Appalachian State has played three other times in Charlotte, losing to Lenoir-Rhyne in 1961 and beating Catawba in 1931 and 1932.
