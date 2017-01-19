NC Sports Hall of Fame adds eight members, including former N&O sports columnist

The N.C. Sports Hall of Fame added eight new members Thursday, including former News & Observer sports columnist Caulton Tudor.
The list includes: Glenn Bass, Dwight Durante, Mike Fox, Chasity Melvin, Ben Sutton, Tudor, Steve Vacendak, and Stephanie Wheeler.
Tudor was an News & Observer sports columnist for nearly 40 years. The Angier native was inducted into the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame in 1999 and was selected as the North Carolina sportswriter of the year three times.
The newest members will be enshrined during the 54th annual induction banquet on May 5 at the Raleigh Convention Center.
“The achievements of this year’s class of inductees enrich North Carolina’s remarkable sports heritage, and the individuals have certainly earned the honor of joining the 328 men and women who have been previously enshrined,” Fredrick Reese, president of the Hall, said in a news release. “This is our 54th class, and we look forward to celebrating this special time in our state’s sports history.”
The N.C. Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1963. The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame exhibit is located on the third floor of the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh and features objects and memorabilia donated by inductees. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
