College Notebook

Camels’ Hallum named preseason All-America
Campbell utility man Cole Hallum has been named Second-Team Preseason All-America by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Hallum was also named Louisville Slugger Preseason All-American by the Collegiate Baseball newspaper prior to an injury plagued 2016. Hallum played just six games for the Camels before being sidelined.
Hallum was the 2015 Big South Player of the Year, a Third-Team Louisville Slugger All-American in addition to First-Team All-Big South at the utility position, hitting .327 with 12 home runs, eight doubles and 48 RBI, scoring 31 runs. As the Camels’ closer on the mound, he added a 1-1 record with a 1.04 ERA and nine saves.
Campbell begins the season on Feb. 17, hosting Northern Kentucky at Jim Perry Stadium.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: The No. 19/19 Wolfpack (17-6, 7-3 ACC) picked up a thrilling 72-70 overtime win at No. 9/7 Louisville Thursday evening. The win was N.C. State’s fourth this season over a team ranked within the national top 15. Miah Spencer hit a runner as time expired in the overtime period to earn the win. The senior scored a game-high tying 22 points on 11-for-17 shooting while also collecting six rebounds.
Wake Forest: Ariel Stephenson recorded a career-high 24 points in the visiting Deacons’ 79-56 loss to No. 16 Miami Thursday night. Stephenson was 8-of-16 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Stephenson also dished out a team-best four assists. The Demon Deacons host Pittsburgh at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Campbell: Senior forward Bria Emanuel has been named a participant in the 15th annual Women’s Basketball Coaches Association “So You Want to Be a Coach” program. Each member will participate in the three-day workshop held March 29-31 in conjunction with the WBCA Convention in Dallas. Applicants were selected based on their academics, contributions to women’s basketball on and off the court, professional resume and a written recommendation from their head coach.
Men’s Basketball
Elon: The team extended its winning streak to five games on Thursday after holding off James Madison down the stretch for a 67-61 victory. The Phoenix (15-9, 7-4 CAA) stopped JMU on its final five possessions of the game to secure the victory, its seventh win in the last eight games. The team’s current five-game conference winning streak is its best since joining the CAA.
Saint Augustine’s: On Saturday, the Falcons will visit Winston-Salem State in a CIAA doubleheader at the Gaines Center in Winston-Salem. Game times are 2 p.m. for the women and 4 p.m. for the men. The Falcons women nearly beat the Rams in their first encounter this season, falling 70-69 in Raleigh on Jan. 14. The Falcons men can move up the Southern Division standings Saturday. They are currently tied for fifth in the division at 1-4 and are 10-12 overall.
Shaw: The Bears will pay a visit to CIAA foe Livingstone College on Saturday for a Southern Division doubleheader with the women’s game scheduled for 2 p.m. and the men’s game at 4 p.m. in New Trent Gymnasium. Both the Bears and Lady Bears (7-16, 4-7 CIAA) are coming off losses to conference foe Virginia State Wednesday.
Football
Shaw: The Bears’ 2017 football schedule was released on Wednesday. The Bears’ slate is highlighted with a game at Division I FCS N.C. Central and matchups with Division II institutions University of New Haven and Malone. The team will have five homes contests this year, including its season opener against Northeast-10 Conference member New Haven on Sept. 2.
Elon: Coach Curt Cignetti has announced his staff of 10 assistant coaches. Remaining with the Phoenix will be tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Cris Reisert and offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski.
The new additions to Cignetti’s staff include assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Tony Trisciani; offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Drew Folmar; running backs coach and special teams coordinator Matt Merritt; wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan; linebackers coach Bryant Haines; defensive line coach Jerrick Hall; assistant defensive line coach Dillon Lucas; and defensive backs coach Ryan Smith.
Track and Field
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will compete at two high-level meets over the weekend, with chances to set national times and marks. Several distance runners will head to Winston-Salem for the Camel City Invitational that features competition against professional athletes and some of the top runners in the NCAA. The Pack’s throwers, sprinters and jumpers will compete against some of the country’s top talent at the VT Elite in Blacksburg, Va.
Saint Augustine’s: This weekend, the teams will also venture to the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem for the Camel City Invitational.
Duke: The squad will travel to the “Big Apple” to compete at the Armory Track Invitational this weekend in New York. The Blue Devils are the lone ACC competitor in New York this weekend but will be joined by several top-performing teams.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: Coach Tony Bresky announced that former Demon Deacon and two-time All-American Cory Parr has been named as the team’s volunteer assistant coach. The Demon Deacons are back in action on Feb. 12, as the team travels to take on No. 12 Oklahoma State. First serve in Stillwater is set for 1 p.m. (ET).
Duke: Following a pair of home wins last weekend, the Blue Devils return to the road for two challenging matches this weekend, visiting No. 17 Illinois and No. 9 Northwestern. The Blue Devils (3-1) suffered their lone loss on the road at No. 15 Kentucky on Jan. 20. This year will mark the fourth time in the last five years the Blue Devils have played Illinois and Northwestern.
Campbell: Chowan suffered a 6-1 loss to the Camels on Thursday. The Camels improved to 3-1.
Women’s Tennis
N.C. State: After a trip to the West Coast, the team will return to the J.W. IsenhourTennis Center to host its second doubleheader of the season on Friday. The Wolfpack (3-1) will open the day at noon as it takes on Kansas followed by a 5:30 p.m. match against East Carolina.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are set to face off against Yale on Friday in New Haven, Conn. before traveling to Princeton, N.J. to play Princeton on Sunday. The two matches are the last of the Deacons’ six-match road streak.
Campbell: The Camels defeated Chowan 7-0 on Thursday. With the win, the Camels move to 2-1.
Wrestling
N.C. State: The Wolfpack, which has won seven straight dual matches, faces a pair of tests this weekend, hosting Pitt and West Virginia at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. A win over the Pitt on Friday (7 p.m.) would set up a battle of conference unbeatens on Feb. 11 when State travels to Virginia Tech for a for a contest at Tech’s Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., that would decide the ACC’s regular-season champion.
Duke: The team faces Virginia at home on Sunday. The dual is set to start at 2 p.m., in Card Gymnasium. Sunday will also be Senior Day for the Blue Devils, as the team will honor its five seniors: Jake Faust, Connor Bass, Cole Baumgartner, Spencer Neff and Michael Wright.
UNC: The Tar Heels will be home on Saturday to host Virginia at 7 p.m. The Heels, coached by Coleman Scott, will feature senior Joey Ward who is ranked fifth nationally by InterMat and the nation’s sixth-ranked wrestler All-American junior Ethan Ramos.
Campbell: The Camels won 9 of 10 matches en route to a convincing 42-3 victory against Davidson Thursday inside Carter Gym. The team scored bonus points in 8 of 9 match wins, including a pair of fall victories by Quentin Perez and Jere Heino. The Camels are back in action at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Citadel.
Swimming and Diving
Duke/UNC: The Duke and North Carolina teams are set to host the annual Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Invitational this weekend in Durham and Chapel Hill. Action begins with 10 a.m. preliminaries and 6 p.m. finals Friday at the Tar Heels’ Koury Natatorium. North Carolina will also play host to Sunday’s events, beginning with preliminaries at 10 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils’ Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion will serve as the venue for Saturday’s competition, which features preliminaries at 10 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m. N.C. State will also compete in the events.
From news releases
