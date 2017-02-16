C.A. Dillon Jr., ‘soul of Reynolds Coliseum,’ dies at 91

5:38 UNC's Roy Williams: 'My job is to try to win' Pause

0:57 NC State's Abu: We tried to give it our all and some things didn't work out

3:38 NC State's Smith: I want to win every game and it is not happening

2:09 'The Rock' stars in Baywatch remake

0:22 NC State's Dorn says rumors of Coach Gottfried's job status doesn't affect team

4:00 State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith

1:26 Primetime with the Pack

2:17 NC State's Dorn: We just stopped competing

1:53 NC State's Gottfried refuses to talk about his job status before UNC game