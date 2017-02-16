C.A. Dillon Jr., ‘soul of Reynolds Coliseum,’ dies at 91

C.A. Dillon Jr., the longtime announcer for N.C. State University basketball who was known as “the soul of Reynolds Coliseum,” died at home Thursday. He was 91.
For 50 years, Dillon’s baritone voice flowed out of the public address systems at four of the Wolfpack’s home arenas, starting in Thompson Gymnasium. Starting in 1946 at the personal invitation of Coach Everett Case, Dillon became such a fixture that he missed only two games until 1985 – one for his honeymoon and the other for the death of his mother.
“Some folks who are getting gray-headed say to me, ‘I’ve been listening to you since I was a little boy,’ ” he told The News & Observer in 1996.
Dillon, a second-generation N.C. State alumnus, began his association with Wolfpack basketball while serving as sports editor for The Technician, the student newspaper. He was son of the co-founder of the Dillon Supply Company in downtown Raleigh, where he served as president until retiring in 1990.
But fans knew him as “C.A. on the P.A.,” starting nearly every game with this polite greeting: “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. Tonight, North Carolina State University is pleased to host as its guest the basketball team from … ”
Dean Smith, Hall of Fame coach from UNC-Chapel Hill, always shook hands with Dillon before the Tar Heels met the Wolfpack.
“Dean always used to ask me, ‘How long you going to do this?’ ” Dillon said in 1999. “I always joked and said, ‘I’m trying to outlast you.’ ”
He also served as announcer for football games at Carter-Finley Stadium from 1970 to 1999 and lent his voice to many radio broadcasts, including when the Wolfpack made its first appearance at the Final Four in 1950.
Dillon and his wife Mildred celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Friday. He is survived by his five children, 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral arrangements are pending.
