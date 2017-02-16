College Notebook

2:39 NC State's Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility Pause

3:38 NC State's Smith: I want to win every game and it is not happening

0:57 NC State's Abu: We tried to give it our all and some things didn't work out

2:17 NC State's Dorn: We just stopped competing

2:09 'The Rock' stars in Baywatch remake

4:00 State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith

2:13 NC State's Smith: I really believe we can be a great team, I still do

5:38 NC State's Gottfried: I am not going to lay down

1:26 Primetime with the Pack