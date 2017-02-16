College Notebook

UNC’s Kenny Williams to miss rest of season
The news wasn’t all good for North Carolina on Wednesday after its 97-73 victory at N.C. State. Afterward, Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said that Kenny Williams, the sophomore guard who has started 22 games this season, has likely been lost for the season.
Kenny Williams suffered a right knee injury in practice on Tuesday and is scheduled to undergo surgery early next week, Roy Williams said. Before UNC’s victory on Wednesday night, Kenny Williams watched his teammates warm up while he wore a gray suit. He stood on a pair of crutches.
“He’s probably out for the season,” Roy Williams said. “Unless we play until June. If we find some way to keep playing until June, he’ll probably be back.”
Kenny Williams had struggled offensively throughout much of conference play but, even so, he had remained one of the team’s best defensive players. He earned UNC’s defensive player of the game award four times in January, and he has earned that honor five times this season – second on the team.
Baseball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will open the season in Hawaii with a three-game series against the host Rainbow Warriors this weekend. Friday and Saturday’s contests are slated to begin at 11:35 p.m. (ET), while first pitch of Sunday’s game is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. at Les Murakami Stadium.
Duke: The Blue Devils open the season at the Sanderson Ford Spring Training College Classic in Surprise, Ariz., this weekend. The team is set to face No. 7 Oregon State, Gonzaga and Indiana at the season-opening tournament, held at Surprise Stadium.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons open the 2017 campaign with two games each against Nicholls and Houston over the weekend.
Campbell: The team opens the season Friday, hosting Northern Kentucky at Jim Perry Stadium. Friday’s opener is slated for a 4 p.m. first pitch. The Camels and Norse will square off in a three-game series, with Saturday’s game featuring a 3 p.m. start, and Sunday’s finale beginning at 1 p.m.
Elon: The season will get underway at 4 p.m. on Friday as the Phoenix plays host to Longwood in game one of a three-game series at Latham Park. The set will continue with a 2 p.m. game on Saturday before concluding with a 1:30 p.m. contest on Sunday.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will serve as one of four hosts for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this weekend, welcoming Michigan, Minnesota and Notre Dame to Dail Stadium. Michigan and Notre Dame will play the first game of the challenge at 2:30 p.m. Friday, while first pitch for the Wolfpack and the Wolverines is set for 5 p.m.
Wrestling
N.C. State: Being ranked in the top 10 all season in the NWCA/USA Today Coaches Poll and finishing the regular season with a 12-2 dual mark, netted the No. 7 Wolfpack a second straight at-large bid to the NWCA National Duals Championship Series.
Track and Field
Duke: The men’s and women’s squads will once again hit the road to compete at two different locations. Several Blue Devils will compete in the Virginia Tech Challenge in Blacksburg, Va., Friday-Saturday, while select student-athletes will head to Winston-Salem for the UCS Invitational on Saturday. The Blue Devils will compete against 13 teams, including ACC foes North Carolina, N.C. State and host school Virginia Tech.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will conclude the regular indoor season this weekend at the VT Last Chance Meet Friday and Saturday and the UCS Invitational Sunday. The meets mark the final chance for individuals to qualify for the ACC indoor Championships, which are slated to begin next week.
Elon: As the ECAC Indoor Championships loom in a couple of weeks, the women’s team looks to close out its indoor regular season on high note as the Phoenix splits for meets this Friday and Saturday at the Virginia Tech Challenge and at the UCS Challenge on Saturday.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons travel to Charlottesville, Va., for the 2017 ITA National Indoor Championship, hosted by the University of Virginia. The 16-team tournament will begin on Friday and run through Monday. The Deacons earned their bid, the No. 2 seed overall, by defeating Nebraska and Georgia State on Jan. 27-28 at the Wake Forest regional. In the opening round of the single-elimination tournament, the Deacs will face No. 15 seed Mississippi State at noon.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack continues its dual season with two more matches this weekend. The Pack will make its first road trip of the season, as it travels to South Carolina for a Friday match against the Gamecocks at 1 p.m. The Pack will then host VCU Sunday at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center Sunday at noon. The team enters the weekend with a 6-3 record, coming off a 6-1 victory over Minnesota last weekend.
Women’s Tennis
Elon: The team looks to build on its 3-0 record at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center with a pair of weekend matches against USC Upstate and Davidson. The Phoenix will face USC Upstate at 2 p.m. on Friday and Davidson on Saturday at noon.
Football
N.C. State: Coach Dave Doeren has announced that George McDonald, who is entering his third year as wide receivers coach for the Wolfpack, has also been named passing game coordinator. Last season under McDonald’s guidance, the Wolfpack ranked second nationally with five different individuals turning in eight 100-yard receiving games. The wide receivers played a much larger role in the offense in 2016, accounting for 60 percent of the team’s total receptions, up from 46 percent in 2015.
Men’s Basketball
Saint Augustine’s: On Wednesday, Quincy January finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 70-61 loss to Livingstone at New Trent Gymnasium. January recorded his 13th double-double of the season in the defeat. He entered the contest ranked 12th nationally in Division II in double-doubles. The high-leaping forward also leads the CIAA in rebounds per game.
Shaw: Saturday marks the regular-season home finale for the men’s and women’s teams. The Bears host the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith University in a CIAA Southern Division doubleheader. The women’s game begins at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Saint Augustine’s: On Wednesday, Kaaliya Williams scored 12 points in a 72-39 loss to Livingstone at New Trent Gymnasium. The Falcons (3-24, 0-9 CIAA Southern Division) will conclude the regular season at home against Fayetteville State on Saturday at 2 p.m. This will be the last home game for seniors Shakeisha Washington and Teeria Vaughan.
Men’s Golf
N.C. State: The team kicks off the spring portion of the season this weekend against a challenging field at the Puerto Rico Classic. Beginning Sunday and concluding on Tuesday, the tournament will feature 54 holes of golf at the Rio Mar Beach and Spa Resort River Course. The competition will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The team is heading to Ann Arbor, Mich., for a matchup with Michigan at 7 p.m. Friday at the Crisler Center.
Fencing
Duke: The team will be strongly represented this weekend at the Junior Olympic Championships in Kansas City, Mo. This will be the final competition for the Blue Devils before hosting ACC Championships in Cameron Indoor Stadium Feb. 25-26. The Blue Devils will send five freshmen, Duncan De Caire, Eoin Gronningsater, Aidan McGinnis, Ben Stone and Agoston Walter, to compete this weekend.
Miscellaneous
Shaw: Some student-athletes recently visited the Boys and Girls Club in Raleigh as a part of the CIAA Conference Lowes initiative. The group for over two hours where they donated cleaning supplies to the facility for spring cleaning and presented gifts with Lowe’s ambassadors.
