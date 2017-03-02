College Sports

March 2, 2017 5:39 PM

Twitter discovers Chris Clemons after the Campbell guard scores 51

From staff reports

Chris Clemons, a 5-9, 165-pound sophomore guard at Campbell who also played at Millbrook, scored 51 points in the No. 7 seed Camels’ 81-79 upset win over No. 2 seed UNC-Asheville in the second round of the Big South tournament on Thursday.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

