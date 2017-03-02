Twitter discovers Chris Clemons after the Campbell guard scores 51

Chris Clemons, a 5-9, 165-pound sophomore guard at Campbell who also played at Millbrook, scored 51 points in the No. 7 seed Camels’ 81-79 upset win over No. 2 seed UNC-Asheville in the second round of the Big South tournament on Thursday.
Here’s what Twitter had to say.
MARCH HAS ARRIVED. Big South Conference Tournament is now must-see TV because of Chris Clemons https://t.co/BdRfkbGlfe— Tommy Bennett (@Tom_The_Bomb3) March 2, 2017
you score 51 on UNC Asheville and you will be Trending, Chris Clemons.— Seth Stewart (@pressboxseth) March 2, 2017
If Chris Clemons played Joel Berry in a game of one on one, you’d have to pick Clemons to win. Don’t @ me.— Ian Pierno (@IanPierno) March 2, 2017
@TheJeromeXVI— David Wince (@david_wince) March 2, 2017
Tough start. LIU-B &UNC-Ash out. Hard to be mad when someone goes for 51! Can't wait to see Chris Clemons' encore tomorrow!
Chris Clemons is 5'8, went to public school, played for an AAU team that was not on a sneaker circuit, and is still succeeding in college.— State Of Hoops NC (@stateofhoopsnc) March 2, 2017
Chris Clemons the next Isaiah Thomas— Bad Guy ❗️ (@K_M_Frazier236) March 2, 2017
Well, I learned who Chris Clemons is today. Have a day— Lou (@sweetlou025) March 2, 2017
