Eagles bounced from First Four

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history Pause

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

1:28 UNC's Joel Berry on Duke: 'I would love to get revenge on them again'

2:08 North Carolina's Brice Johnson talks after the Tar Heels' 77-74 loss to Villanova

1:54 UNC's Marcus Paige: 'At some point tonight, I have to take off this jersey, and I never get to put it back on'

0:31 ACC Commissioner John Swofford reads his letter to Woody Durham

1:43 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I wouldn't trade this team for anybody'

1:23 A letter to Woody Durham: 'Thank you for the joy you brought to my life'