College Sports

March 16, 2017 10:05 AM

Most people are picking this Triangle team to win the NCAA Tournament

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

As people rush to complete their NCAA Tournament brackets by the noon deadline today, ESPN has broken down the percentage of people who are picking each team to advance.

Of all the people filling out ESPN Tournament Challenge brackets, 15.1 percent of people are picking UNC to go all the way as of about 10 a.m. today.

Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

UNC is heading into the NCAA Tournament seeking their sixth National Championship. Here's a look back at how the program, along with Coach Williams, has fared in March.

Credit: Eric Garland / McClatchy

The next most likely to win it all, according to people completing ESPN brackets is Villanova at 13.1 percent.

Duke comes in third with 12.2 percent of brackets putting them on top ahead of the other two one seeds Kansas and Gonzaga.

And three-seed UCLA leads the other two seeded teams in likelihood to win the championship with 8.1 percent of the brackets picking the team from California to win.

Duke celebrates ACC Tournament Championship

VIDEO: The Duke Blue Devils celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the 2017 ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils became the first team in ACC tournament his

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

To check out all the stats, go to games.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2017/en/whopickedwhom.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NCCU's Moton on his team: 'They made a lot of people proud'

View more video

Sports Videos