Most people are picking this Triangle team to win the NCAA Tournament

As people rush to complete their NCAA Tournament brackets by the noon deadline today, ESPN has broken down the percentage of people who are picking each team to advance.
Of all the people filling out ESPN Tournament Challenge brackets, 15.1 percent of people are picking UNC to go all the way as of about 10 a.m. today.
The next most likely to win it all, according to people completing ESPN brackets is Villanova at 13.1 percent.
Duke comes in third with 12.2 percent of brackets putting them on top ahead of the other two one seeds Kansas and Gonzaga.
And three-seed UCLA leads the other two seeded teams in likelihood to win the championship with 8.1 percent of the brackets picking the team from California to win.
To check out all the stats, go to games.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2017/en/whopickedwhom.
