College Notebook

Sunday Okeke Joins Demon Deacon Recruiting Class
Head coach Danny Manning announced Friday the addition of forward Sunday Okeke to the Demon Deacons’ 2017 recruiting class. Okeke will join the program in 2017-18 as a non-scholarship player.
The 6-8 native of Nigeria has played the past four years at Greens Farms Academy in Westport, Conn. Okeke scored 1,219 points during his career and set a school record with 1,195 career rebounds. During his senior season, he averaged 15.4 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game while earning all-league honors.
Okeke is the fourth member of Wake Forest’s 2017-18 freshman class, joining guard Chaundee Brown of Orlando, Fla., forward/guard Melo Eggleston of Upper Marlboro, Md., and center Olivier Sarr of Toulouse, France.
Women’s Golf
ACC: The second round of the ACC Championship wrapped up Friday at The Reserve Golf Club at Pawley’s Island.
The Blue Devils finished the day 6-under par (570), nine shots ahead of the second-place tie between UNC, Clemson and Florida State. N.C. State is tied with Miami for sixth place, scoring 10-over (586). Wake Forest remained in 12th place after shooting 20-over on Friday to end the second round at 44-over for the tournament.
The battle for the individual lead is tighter, with 13 players within four shots of Duke’s Leona Maguire and Florida State’s Kim Metraux. Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho is just one shot back at 3-under par, while Demon Deacon teammate Sierra Sims – who tied with Kupcho for second place last year – joined Clemson’s Alice Hewson on Friday at 2-under. NC State’s Laura Kowohl heads into Saturday at 1-under par.
Elon: With two players among the top 10 in the tournament, the team finds itself in a tie for fourth place at the conclusion of the first round of the 2017 CAA Women’s Golf Championship at Ford’s Colony Country Club. In a tie for seventh individually after one round is Aurelia Hamm, and one stroke back in a tie for ninth is Heather Munro.
Track and Field
St. Augustine’s: The CIAA honored Tamiya Dortch, Kirvano Handfield and Head Coach George Williams on Friday. Dortch was named CIAA women’s field athlete of the week, Handfield was chosen CIAA men’s field athlete of the week and Williams was selected CIAA men’s coach of the week in outdoor track and field.
Duke: The program competed in two separate meets today in California, where three Blue Devils rounded out the Mt. Sac Relays in Azusa and several other student-athletes participated in the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate in Long Beach. The Blue Devils will be back in action tomorrow for the first day of the Beach Invitational.
Elon: The team is set to host its annual home meet, the Phoenix Invitational on Saturday, April 15. The maroon and gold is scheduled to welcome six collegiate programs to the meet at the Jerry and Jeanne Robertson Track and Field Complex with events scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Tennis
UNC: The team posted a 7-0 ACC victory over visiting Boston College Friday to improve to 20-3 on the season and 7-2 in ACC play. On a sunny, breezy day at Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center, the Tar Heels won every singles match in straight sets en route to reaching the 20-wins milestone for the fourth consecutive year. Next up is the final home match of the regular season, on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. against Notre Dame. The Tar Heels will celebrate Senior Day, honoring Jack Murray, Ronnie Schneider and Chad Hoskins between the doubles point and the start of singles play, at approximately 1 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: No. 9 Blue Devils welcome No. 18 Virginia in its ACC regular season finale. The Blue Devils have not lost to Virginia in the regular regular season since 2004.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: The 20th-ranked Blue Devils will play two contests in a span of three days, visiting No. 16 Northwestern Saturday before returning home to host Presbyterian Monday. The Blue Devils enter the weekend with a 6-1 ledger against non-conference opponents.
Softball
Elon: The team continues its five-game homestand this weekend with a three-game CAA series against Towson on April 15-16. The Phoenix and the Tigers open the weekend with a twin bill on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hunt Softball Park.
Football
Elon: For the second consecutive year, the team has joined the CAA Football initiative of Be The Match to help save lives by recruiting potential marrow donors. Last year, the school’s drive added more than 330 people to the national bone marrow registry. The Phoenix will hold its registration drive April 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in McKinnon Hall inside of the Moseley Center.
Women’s Tennis
NC State: The No. 25 Wolfpack will travel to Blacksburg, Va., to face Virginia Tech Saturday in its final regular season road match. Play will begin at noon in Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. The Pack will enter the weekend with a 17-7 (6-5 ACC) record and is playing hot on a seven match winning streak.
Baseball
ECU: Brennan Bozeman’s RBI single in the top of the 11th gave UCF an 8-7 extra inning win over the Pirates Thursday night in American Athletic Conference action at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Knights improve to 24-11 overall and 3-4 in league play, while the Pirates fall to 19-16 on the season and 0-7 in conference action.
Rowing
Duke: After a two-week break from regular season competition, the No. 20 Blue Devils are back in action Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, to take on No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and Notre Dame. Action at Griggs Reservoir begins at 8 a.m.
From news releases
