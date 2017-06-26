Watch NCCU coach LeVelle Moton relive the ‘80s with flawless New Edition dance moves

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 NCCU coach Lavelle Moton shows off his flawless New Edition dance moves Pause 2:18 Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange 0:53 Laughing with Chuck Amato 1:26 Watch Luke Kennard's surprise after Justin Jackson's ACC player of the year comments 3:08 NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas 0:49 Carolina football coach Larry "2 Chainz" Fedora gets "hip" in recruiting video 5:43 Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines 1:42 New 'Voice of the Duke Blue Devils' introduced 5:43 Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines 1:25 Gold medalist Ryan Held discusses emotional Olympics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email NC Central basketball coach Lavelle Moton shows off his New Edition dance moves in a video posted to Twitter before the group was honored at the BET Awards. Moton is a huge fan of the group and has become friends with the band members. Lavelle Moton via Twitter

NC Central basketball coach Lavelle Moton shows off his New Edition dance moves in a video posted to Twitter before the group was honored at the BET Awards. Moton is a huge fan of the group and has become friends with the band members. Lavelle Moton via Twitter