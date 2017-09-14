ESPN’s Jemele Hill: Tweet calling Trump white supremacist expressed ‘personal beliefs’

Jemele Hill, the ESPN SportsCenter host who earlier this week called Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter, says her comment about the president “expressed my personal beliefs.”
Hill, in the statement she posted on Twitter late Wednesday, then went on to say, “My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”
So, to address the elephant in the room ... #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017
On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called out Hill in a press conference, saying her tweet is “one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”
Hill, who was a sports writer at The News & Observer from 1997-99, posted the tweet about Trump in a string of comments about Kid Rock, who had recently given a racially charged speech at one of his concerts.
ESPN distanced itself from Hill on Tuesday in a statement that said, “The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”
Jessaca Giglio: 919-829-4649, @jessacagiglio
Staff writer Joe Johnson contributed to this story.
