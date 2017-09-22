Two plays from NCCU’s win over SC State make SportsCenter’s Top 10. Watch them here.

It pays to make plays in prime time.
N.C. Central, playing on a Thursday night for the first time since 2013, defeated South Carolina State 33-28 in the MEAC opener for both teams. During the Eagles comeback win, not one, but two plays from the game were worthy of the ultimate highlight list.
ESPN’s SportsCenter named its Top 10 plays from Thursday night, and two moments from the game between the Eagles and Bulldogs made the list.
In the fourth quarter, N.C. Central backup quarterback Naiil Ramadan entered the game, throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jacen Murphy, pulling the Eagles to within six.
On the two-point conversion attempt, Ramadan, a sophomore from Charlotte, was upended by SCSU defensive back Alex Brown as he tried to leap into the end zone. Ramadan was still in the air when Bulldogs’ 6-4, 290 pound defensive lineman Paul McKeiver caught the 190-pound Ramadan in mid-air, slamming him to the ground. The move was similar to a wrestling finisher as oppose to a football tackle. That play came in at No. 7 on the list. The highlight had 12,743 retweets and was liked 23,251 times Friday morning.
The next play from the game on the list, coming in at No. 4, was more favorable to the Eagles. On the opening drive of the game, South Carolina State moved into scoring territory. On second down, the Bulldogs ran an option to the short side of the field. As quarterback Dewann Ford, Jr. attempted to pitch the football, N.C. Central junior safety Davanta Reynolds tipped the football to himself and raced 85-yards for the first touchdown of the game.
