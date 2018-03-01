NCCU plays spoiler, knocks off Aggies, 70-59, in regular season finale

For a change, North Carolina Central wasn’t playing for a MEAC crown, but their rival North Carolina A&T was and that was all the motivate the Eagles.
NCCU will head into the conference tournament next week with some much needed momentum after a 70-59 win over the Aggies. The Eagles (15-15, 9-7) came into the contest on a three-game slide. A&T (18-13, 11-5) sat atop the MEAC, but were part of a five-way tie for the top seed for the tournament. North Carolina Central avenged a 70-64 win by the Aggies in Greensboro on Jan. 27.
NCCU outscored the Aggies 44-33 in the second half, and were sparked by senior center Raasean Davis and John Guerra.
Guerra connected on a rare four-point play to give the Eagles life and a four point lead midway through the second. On the next trip down, Guerra, who walk-on last season, knocked down a three from the wing, putting NCCU up 40-33. Two free throws by Davis, capping off an 11-0 run and the Eagles, despite a few scares, were in front the rest of the way.
Davis led the way in the first half for NCCU. He scored seven of the first nine points, as the Eagles jumped out on the Aggies, 9-2. Davis nearly had a double-double at the half (11 points, seven rebounds), and scored four in a row to pull NCCU to within three, 25-22, with 3:24 remaining before the break.
A three-pointer by reserve guard C.J. Wiggins pulled the Eagles to within one, 27-26, which is where the score stood at halftime. NCCU led by as many as five in the opening 20 minutes, but A&T went on an 8-0 run to take an 18-14 lead at the 7:39 mark.
The Eagles had five turnovers in the first half, and finished the first half shooting 31.4 percent from the floor after a hot start. The Aggies took their first lead, 15-14, after a long three from Amari Hamilton and led the rest of the way, going up 18-14 on the next possession after another triple from Hamilton.
The Eagles missed their first two shots of the second half, but scored four in a row to tie the game at 31. A dunk by Davis gave NCCU its first lead of the second half, 33-31. The Eagles also got a spark from freshman Reggie Gardner, who scored four in a row, following a pull up jumper from Wiggins to give the home team a late 6-0 run for separation. The Aggies managed to pull to within six with less than one minute remaining, but Wiggins, the most experienced player on the Eagles' roster, was clutch, hitting a pair from the line with 50.9 seconds remaining. Pablo Rivas, the junior forward, iced the game with two more freebies down the stretch.
The game was payback for last season, when the Eagles traveled to Greensboro with the MEAC regular season crown locked up, and were upset by the Aggies, which gave A&T its only Division I win last season.
Comments