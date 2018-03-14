Chris Clemons becomes Campbell's all-time leading scorer

Campbell junior guard Chris Clemons became the school's all-time leading scorer during the first half of the Camels' first-round CBI tournament game against Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday night at Gore Arena in Buies Creek.
Clemsons, a former standout at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, passed Jonathan Rodriguez, who scored 2,153 points from 2006-10. It was the 95th career game for the 5-9 Clemons.
Clemons finished with 32 points as the Camels (17-15) defeated the RedHawks 97-87 to advance to the CBI second round.
Clemons, who is averaging 24.5 points per game, entered the game needing six points to tie Rodriguez.
Comments