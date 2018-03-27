Tubby Smith continues coaching career at High Point

Tubby Smith, who led Kentucky to a national championship in 1998, is returning to his alma mater, High Point, as head basketball coach, the school announced on Tuesday.
Smith, who played for the Panthers from 1969-73, was fired by Memphis two weeks ago after leading the Tigers to a 21-13 record.
At 66, could Smith have retired. But he didn't.
“No, I wasn’t retiring. … I’ve got a lot left in me,” Smith said at a news conference. “That’s what a lot of the coaches around the country (said) — ‘Tubby, you’re great for the business, stay in it, don’t retire.’ ”
Smith's record is 597-302, and he has taken five schools to the NCAA tournament. High Point, a member of the Big South, has not made the tournament since turning Division I in 1999.
