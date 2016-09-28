Pinehurst makes Ryder Cup wager

1:34 Golfboards are newest rage on Myrtle Beach golf courses Pause

2:07 Luke DeCock previews the SAS Championship golf tournament

2:28 Tiger Woods on his finish at the Wyndham

2:33 Tiger Woods talks after the third round of the Wyndham Championship

2:53 Tiger Woods praises the crowd and atmosphere in Greensboro

0:55 Tiger Woods on Jason Day PGA Championship win

0:58 Tiger Woods on playing in Greensboro

2:01 Camping at IBMA Bluegrass festival

1:11 Deskcycles help students focus

4:46 Kaia Kater at IBMA's Shout and Shine: A Celebration of Diversity