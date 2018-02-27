Southern Pines chosen as the stage for another golf major, in 2022

Another golf major will take place in North Carolina’s Sandhills in 2022.
The U.S. Golf Association on Tuesday announced that Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club will be the location for the 77th U.S. Women’s Open, set for June 2-5, 2022.
Pine Needles has hosted six USGA championships, and three U.S. Women’s Opens – the most recent in 2007, when Cristie Kerr claimed her first major victory. Karrie Webb won the 2001 championship and Annika Sorenstam the 1996 event.
“We are thrilled to bring another U.S. Women’s Open to one of the most respected courses in the United States,” USGA Championship Committee chairman Stuart Francis said in the announcement. “Three great USGA champions have conquered the ultimate test in women’s golf at Pine Needles, and we look forward to adding the 77th U.S. Women’s Open champion to that illustrious list.”
Never miss a local story.
Pine Needles, a Donald Ross design, is also set to host the second U.S. Senior Women’s Open next year.
Nearby Pinehurst No. 2 was the site of the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open golf championship, won by Michelle Wie.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments