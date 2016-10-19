Rolesville boys, West Johnston girls win Greater Neuse River conference championships

The final Greater Neuse River 4A Conference cross country championship featured a bit of the old and the new Wednesday at Wendell Community Park.
The winning duo of individual Knightdale runners hit on both of those notes: senior Aleena Cruz won her third straight girls championship and junior Ares Epps won his first conference championship in just his second year of running.
The team standings had an oldie — West Johnston’ girls — and a newbie — Rolesville’s boys — atop the awards stand.
With realignment coming next fall, the eight conference members will be split in four directions and two classifications.
Cruz and Epps both won in convincing fashion, Cruz by 44 seconds in 20 minutes, 3.21 seconds over teammate Alayna Suttie and another Knight, Rebecca Davis, in third at 21:01.74.
“I kept my stride the whole race, which is something I wanted to do,” Cruz said. “And I was able to keep positive thoughts throughout the whole race. I’ve had a lot of negative thoughts in some races this year. I didn’t let that happen today.”
Epps, who started the school year at GNRC member Clayton, joined the Knightdale boys team a couple of weeks into the season and has quickly become a team leader and standout runner. He won in 16:25.74, ahead of Harnett Central’s Laderique McNeill (17:02.83) and West Johnston’s Kyle Roberts (17:12.94).
“The race played out like I wanted it to,” Epps said. “I stayed with the pack early, moved up about a mile in and picked up my pace on the last lap around the park to pull away.”
Rolesville’s boys team didn’t have a runner finish in the top eight but had all five of its scoring runners come in between ninth and 17th place to post a score of 65 points, seven ahead of West. Stephen Strong was ninth for the Rams and Christian Pigues took 12th.
Clayton took third and Garner was fourth among boys teams.
West Johnston’s girls beat Knightdale’s by just four points, offsetting the Knights’ 1-2-3 individual finish with five runners in the top 14. The Wildcats had 48 points to Knightdale’s 52. Harnett Central was third (81) and Rolesville took fourth (95).
Hayley Whollery led West with a fifth place finish, just behind Southeast Raleigh’s Eboni Roberson. Garner’s Sierra Moore was sixth. Kelly Christ of West Johnston was eighth.
