Chapel Hill sweeps NCHSAA 3A cross country championships

1:03 Lines long for last weekend of early voting Pause

1:58 More volunteers needed to help Princeville flood victims

5:20 Roy Williams following win over UNC Pembroke

1:48 Obama when crowd boos Trump supporter: 'Don't boo. VOTE!'

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2 of 2 (Warning: explicit language)

3:22 President Obama back in NC to campaign for Clinton

1:40 ‘Thug’ escorted out of Trump’s Kinston rally says he’s actually a supporter

3:04 The Wolfpack Walk

6:26 Gov. McCrory updates reporters on Colonial Pipeline disruption