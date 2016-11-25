Garner breaks away late from Richmond County, moves on to quarterfinals

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out' Pause

1:45 A fumble then a whole lot of pushing and shoving

2:35 UNC's Trubisky: 'A loss is a loss'

5:52 Doeren: 'It's about these players and these coaches hanging together'

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

0:39 Wake school bus in head-on crash near Knightdale