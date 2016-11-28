Prep notebook: Leesville Road’s Nevada Mareno wins Footlocker South regional race

2:04 Shop Small Business Saturday In Raleigh Pause

5:22 Canes Peters on win over Panthers

10:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about the Wolfpack's victory

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins