November 29, 2016 9:26 AM

Southwest Wake Athletic all-conference teams for fall sports

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

The Southwest Wake Athletic Conference has announce its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports except football.

Green Hope won the most conference titles, taking boys cross country, girls cross country, boys soccer, girls tennis and volleyball championships. Panther Creek earned a co-title in volleyball. Apex Friendship won its first conference title, taking first in girls golf. Middle Creek won the football crown.

The football all-conference teams will be released once the last team is out of the playoffs.

Green Hope won two state titles – in volleyball, its first, and boys soccer, its third – and was runner-up in boys cross country, girls cross country and girls tennis.

Athens Drive’s Jennifer Chang won her third straight 4A girls golf title.

CROSS COUNTRY

Girls’ Runner of the Year: Samantha Kolor, Green Hope

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Roger Collins, Green Hope

All-conference (in order of finish): Samantha Kolor, Green Hope; Shannon Sefton, Panther Creek; Alessandra Rodriguez, Green Hope; Kelsey Vogel, Green Hope; Sarah Taylor, Green Hope; Catherine Holbrook, Green Hope; Caitlyn Morton, Holly Springs; Jade Martin, Apex Friendship; Calli Parlier, Apex; Emily Jordan, Green Hope; Sarah Hajnos, Apex; Lia Greengrass, Panther Creek; Morgan Peele, Green Hope; Lydia Connor, Panther Creek; Cayleigh Nelson, Holly Springs.

Boys’ Runner of the Year: Ben Savino, Apex

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Jason Bochert, Green Hope

All-conference (in order of finish): Ben Savino, Apex; David Cart, Apex; Ian Delgado, Green Hope; Kyle Fawzi, Panther Creek; Peyton Barish, Green Hope; Finn McBride, Green Hope; Wesley Provost, Apex Friendship; Gavin Kinkead, Holly Springs; Reed Blackman, Green Hope; Daniel Vo, Green Hope; Thomas Vo, Green Hope; Alec Atterberry, Apex Friendship; Matthew Russell, Cary; Bradley Howard, Holly Springs; Nick Veilleux, Green Hope.

GIRLS GOLF

Player of the Year: Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive

Coach of the Year: Courtney West, Apex Friendship

First team all-conference (in order of finish): Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive; Natalie Petersen, Holly Springs; Jenna Nagy, Panther Creek; Jillian Presiach, Middle Creek; Kayla Parsons, Athens Drive; Caroline Duggan, Apex Friendship.

Second team all-conference (in order of finish): Jessica Nee, Green Hope; Margaux Whitley, Apex; Cassidy Vaughn, Apex Friendship; Lauren Nee, Green Hope; A.C. Risett, Middle Creek; Elizabeth Tart, Apex Friendship; Katie Khiev, Cary.

BOYS SOCCER

Player of the Year: Camden Holbrook, Green Hope

Coach of the Year: David Corsbie, Green Hope

First team all-conference: Camden Holbrook, Green Hope; Parker Cross, Panther Creek; Griffin Brookshire, Green Hope; Chris Wallace, Middle Creek; Zach Curtis, Green Hope; Noe Varner, Panther Creek; Quinn Dunphy, Cary; Payne Russell, Cary; Michael Beall, Apex; Caz Dabrowski, Fuquay-Varina; Cameron Cornwell, Middle Creek; Connor Munz, Green Hope; Archie Filliter, Panther Creek.

Second team all-conference: Brent Mahasi, Holly Springs; Eder Montalvo, Middle Creek; Anthony Boswell, Green Hope; Pa-Lieu Ann, Athens Drive; Lucky Tomasello, Cary; Tomas Zygmuntowicz, Apex; Jaden McCane, Apex Friendship; Logan Griffin, Cary; Connor Brookshire, Green Hope; Matt Ostrander, Green Hope; Liam Camilleri, Panther Creek; Grant Stidham, Panther Creek.

GIRLS TENNIS

Singles Champion: Amanda Cyr, Panther Creek

Doubles Champion: Cynthia Xiao and Anna Rico , Green Hope

All-conference singles: Amanda Cyr, Panther Creek; Bella Steffens, Panther Creek; Katie Andrenni, Green Hope; Ana Horvat, Green Hope.

All-conference doubles: Cynthia Xia & Anna Rico, Green Hope; Aishani Tingare & Amy Zhang, Panther Creek; Sophia Gray & Reilly Major, Green Hope; Elizabeth Johnston and Sloan Smith, Apex.

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Sydney Dowler, Green Hope

Coach of the Year: Karl Redelfs, Green Hope

First team all-conference: Sydney Dowler, Green Hope; Emily Maggio, Panther Creek; Emily Durham, Middle Creek; Alyssa Hansen, Apex; Allison Lake, Athens Drive; Erin Boone, Green Hope; Kayla Dowler, Green Hope; Alani Alderman, Panther Creek.

Second team all-conference: Kayla Spells, Panther Creek; Karrington Cooper, Holly Springs; Nora Smith, Fuquay-Varina; Madeline Rudd, Apex; Natalie White, Apex; Lauren Della, Panther Creek; Margo Harrell, Apex; Kayla Arthur, Holly Springs.

FINAL SWAC STANDINGS

Boys Cross Country

Team

Score

1. Green Hope

33

2. Apex Friendship

78

3. Apex

87

4. Cary

96

5. Holly Springs

113

6. Panther Creek

118

7. Middle Creek

190

8. Athens Drive

244

9. Fuquay-Varina

284

Girls Cross Country

Team

Score

1. Green Hope

19

2. Panther Creek

72

3. Apex

77

4. Holly Springs

105

5. Apex Friendship

147

6. Middle Creek

152

7. Cary

186

8. Fuquay-Varina

238

9. Athens Drive

271

Girls Golf

Team

Score

1. Apex Friendship

76.5

2. Athens Drive

71

3. Panther Creek

62

4. Holly Springs

52

5. Middle Creek

49

6. Green Hope

40.5

7. Apex

22

8. Cary

17

9. Fuquay-Varina

14

Girls Tennis

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Green Hope

16-0

20-2

2. Panther Creek

14-2

15-3

3. Apex

12-4

12-5

4. Middle Creek

8-6

8-6

5. Holly Springs

7-8

7-8

6. Athens Drive

5-10

5-10

7. Fuquay-Varina

5-11

5-11

8. Apex Friendship

3-13

3-13

9. Cary

0-16

0-17

Boys Soccer

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Green Hope

15-1

28-1

2. Panther Creek

13-3

15-6

3. Middle Creek

9-6-1

14-8-1

4. Cary

8-6-2

14-9-3

5. Fuquay-Varina

7-8-1

8-9-3

6. Apex

6-9-1

7-12-1

7. Holly Springs

5-10-1

8-14-1

T8. Apex Friendship

3-13

4-16-1

T8. Athens Drive

2-12-2

4-13-3

Volleyball

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Green Hope

15-1

29-1

2. Panther Creek

15-1

21-4

3. Apex

12-4

15-7

T4. Holly Springs

7-9

12-12

T4. Middle Creek

7-9

12-13

T4. Fuquay-Varina

7-9

12-11

7. Apex Friendship

6-10

6-12

8. Athens Drive

2-14

4-17

9. Cary

1-15

5-17

