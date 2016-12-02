Wake Forest rides defense to third-round win over Heritage football in third round

0:39 Holly Springs advances to 4A wrestling title Pause

0:53 Middle Creek senior Jared Shea balanced football with running his own business

0:45 Holly Springs' Wilson on his win that sealed team's first 4A East title

2:52 Saunders-White remembered at NCCU Celebration of Life tribute

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

2:13 Penn's Vincent Price is announced as Duke University's tenth president

2:25 Holiday Places: Flotilla draws thousands for boat parade and giant fireworks display

1:30 Learning About Community Service Through Project Linus

1:16 State's Gottfried on Torin Dorn's hot shooting