High School Sports

December 8, 2016 9:53 AM

Eastern Carolina 4A/3A all-conference teams for fall sports

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

The Eastern Carolina 4A/3A Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.

New Bern and D.H. Conley won the most conference titles. New Bern earned a co-title in football, swept boys and girls cross country and claimed the girls golf crown. D.H. Conley won girls tennis, volleyball, boys soccer and a co-title in volleyball. J.H. Rose also earned a co-title in football.

Conley’s volleyball team advanced the farthest of any team, making it to the 4A East final.

CROSS COUNTRY

Girls’ Runner of the Year: Nicole Ohannesian, New Bern

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Mark Robinson, New Bern

All-conference (in order of finish): Nicole Ohannesian, New Bern; Emma Cole, D.H. Conley; Jenna Rupp, D.H. Conley; Sarah Haglund, South Central; Hannah Adams, New Bern; Kendra Carpenter, New Bern; Corry Eason, J.H. Rose; Sarah Gregory, C.B. Aycock; Abby Simpson, New Bern; Analee Reed, D.H. Conley

Boys’ Runner of the Year: Jonathan Timothy, J.H. Rose

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Mark Robinson, New Bern

All-conference (in order of finish): Jonathan Timothy, J.H. Rose; Jonathan Johnson, New Bern; Lucas Wiley, D.H. Conley; Deshawn Owens, C.B. Aycock; Jaxon Wiley, D.H. Conley; Fletcher Bost, South Central; Nicholas Kirby, New Bern; Thomas Lanthois, New Bern; Bless Thomas, Southern Wayne; Nolan Gingrich, New Bern.

FOOTBALL

Offensive Player of the Year: Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley

Defensive Player of the Year: DeAndre Gillette, New Bern

Special Teams Player of the Year: Stephen Lovett, New Bern

First team all-conference:

QB: Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley.

RB: E.J. Harris, J.H. Rose; Caleb Gough, C.B. Aycock.

WR: Duce Fuller, D.H. Conley; Caleb Edwards, J.H. Rose; C.J. Johnson, D.H. Conley.

TE: Damien Darden, C.B. Aycock.

OL: Randy Floars, C.B. Aycock; Zach Mott, C.B. Aycock; Charles Fletcher, J.H. Rose; Elijah Bryant, C.B. Aycock; Tyshawn Barrett, J.H. Rose.

DL: Jeremy Joyner, D.H. Conley; Trevor Holt C.B. Aycock; Jamie Gaskins J.H. Rose.

DE/OLB: Cameron Barnes, South Central; Leequan Langley, D.H. Conley.

LB: Alex Nease, J.H. Rose; Noah Britt, Eastern Wayne.

DB: DeAndre Gillette, New Bern; Jaquise Jones, South Central; Cameron Caldron, J.H. Rose; Dionshay Cherry, New Bern.

KR: Conner O'Brien, D.H. Conley.

K: Will Whitehurst, D.H. Conley.

P: Will Whitehurst, D.H. Conley.

Second team all-conference:

QB: Jake Flowers, C.B. Aycock.

RB: Nazir Monroe-Smith, South Central; Manny Walker, Southern Wayne.

WR Chandler Matthews, C.B. Aycock; Trequan Smith, South Central; Jake Cassabarro, Southern Wayne.

TE: Nick Horvath, South Central.

OL: Titus Williams, D.H. Conley; Kennedy Sparks, D.H. Conley;G Sam Mott, C.B. Aycock; Caleb Brame, D.H. Conley; Nickolas Perkins, Eastern Wayne.

DL: Conner MacDaid, South Central; A.J. Arner, New Bern; Terry Pearsall, Southern Wayne.

DE/OLB: Nickolas Perkins, Eastern Wayne; Tyric Briley, New Bern.

LB: Eli Emmanuel, New Bern; Ryder Bennett, D.H. Conley.

DB: Micah Castilo C.B. Aycock; Ju’wan Holmes, Eastern Wayne; Conner O'Brien, D.H. Conley; Evan Marr, J.H. Rose.

KR: Trequan Smith, South Central.

K: Seth Harrison, C.B. Aycock.

P: Tyheem Daniels, J.H. Rose.

GIRLS GOLF

Golfer of the Year: Trinity Ahing, New Bern

Coach of the Year: Cliff Dillard, New Bern

All-conference (in order of finish): Trinity Ahing, New Bern; Caroline Bryant, New Bern; Abby Sauls, C.B. Aycock; Lexi Locklear, New Bern; Taylor Davis, New Bern; Leah Campbell, C.B. Aycock; Cathryn Jones, C.B. Aycock; Ashley Hinson, D.H. Conley; Maddie Eakes, South Central; Savannah Strickland, C.B. Aycock.

BOYS SOCCER

Player of the Year: Jaxon Wiley, D.H. Conley

Coach of the Year: John Matthews, D.H. Conley

All-conference: New Bern’s Daniel Rust, Hpaw Tee, Ryan Day, Sam Darden, Andrew Childs and Benjamin Johnson; D.H. Conley’s Jaxon Wiley, Lucas Wiley, Jason Abernathy, Zane Jernigan and Brian Ochoa; C.B. Aycock’s David McIver, Coe Jordan, Skyler Landers, Sean Doulin and Zach Zacharzuk; J.H. Rose’s Roman Galaska, Alberto Sebastian and Andy Billings; Southern Wayne’s Luis Guzman and Genero Morales; Eastern Wayne’s Christian Anderson and Tymir Turner-Wade; South Central’s Ethan Cook.

GIRLS TENNIS

Player of the Year: Frances Reed, J.H. Rose

Coach of the Year: David Cary, D.H. Conley

All-conference: D.H. Conley’s Madison Cullipher, Lauren Atkins, Shelby Hickey and Rebecca Reed; New Bern’s Molly Holton, Mary Holland Hoveland and Brynne McCormick; Eastern Wayne’s Elizabeth Sutton, Emily Uzzell and Samantha Roux; J.H. Rose’s Frances Reed and Sara Young; C.B. Aycock’s Lexi Reeves; South Central’s Maryah Stokes; Southern Wayne’s Maia Fuller.

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Arlanda Faulkner, C.B. Aycock

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Gillikin, D.H. Conley

All-conference: D.H. Conley’s Rachel Bewick, Samantha Dunn, Caitlyn Smirne and Alannha Thomas; J.H. Rose’s Carolina Kuhn, Gabrielle Greene and Lauren Phillips; New Bern’s Faith Hanford, Avery Davis and Jenna Seagle; C.B. Aycock’s Arlanda Faulkner and Hannah Carter; Eastern Wayne’s Emily Sparks; South Central’s Jordyn Smith; Southern Wayne’s Alexis Elliott.

FINAL EASTERN CAROLINA 4A/3A STANDINGS

Boys Cross Country

Team

Score

1. New Bern

39

2. D.H. Conley

51

3. South Central

80

4. C.B. Aycock

100

5. J.H. Rose

107

6. Southern Wayne

152

Eastern Wayne

N/A

Girls Cross Country

Team

Score

1. New Bern

30

2. D.H. Conley

37

3. South Central

65

4. J.H. Rose

110

5. Eastern Wayne

140

C.B. Aycock

N/A

Southern Wayne

N/A

Football

Team

Conf.

Overall

T1. D.H. Conley

5-1

8-4

T1. J.H. Rose

5-1

7-5

T1. New Bern

5-1

5-6

4. Eastern Wayne

2-4

4-7

5. South Central

2-4

5-6

6. Southern Wayne

1-5

2-8

7. C.B. Aycock

1-5

2-9

Girls Tennis

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. D.H. Conley

12-0

12-1

2. New Bern

8-3*

14-3

3. Eastern Wayne

7-4*

7-7

4. J.H. Rose

6-6

6-6

5. C.B. Aycock

4-7*

8-10

6. South Central

1-9*

1-9

7. Southern Wayne

0-9*

0-11

*Not all teams played 12 conference matches

Boys Soccer

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. New Bern

12-0

14-3-1

2. D.H. Conley

9-2-1

15-4-2

3. C.B. Aycock

8-4

12-9

4. J.H. Rose

4-7-1

7-9-1

5. Southern Wayne

3-7-2

5-9-4

6. Eastern Wayne

2-8-2

5-14-3

7. South Central

0-10-2

3-13-3

Volleyball

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. D.H. Conley

12-0

25-1

T2. J.H. Rose

9-3

17-5

T2. New Bern

9-3

20-4

4. C.B. Aycock

5-7

18-8

5. Eastern Wayne

4-8

14-9

6. South Central

2-9*

7-11

7. Southern Wayne

0-11*

1-20

*Not all teams played 12 conference matches

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Rivalry game highlights: Northern Durham at Riverside boys basketball

View more video

Sports Videos