Eastern Carolina 4A/3A all-conference teams for fall sports

The Eastern Carolina 4A/3A Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.
New Bern and D.H. Conley won the most conference titles. New Bern earned a co-title in football, swept boys and girls cross country and claimed the girls golf crown. D.H. Conley won girls tennis, volleyball, boys soccer and a co-title in volleyball. J.H. Rose also earned a co-title in football.
Conley’s volleyball team advanced the farthest of any team, making it to the 4A East final.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls’ Runner of the Year: Nicole Ohannesian, New Bern
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Mark Robinson, New Bern
All-conference (in order of finish): Nicole Ohannesian, New Bern; Emma Cole, D.H. Conley; Jenna Rupp, D.H. Conley; Sarah Haglund, South Central; Hannah Adams, New Bern; Kendra Carpenter, New Bern; Corry Eason, J.H. Rose; Sarah Gregory, C.B. Aycock; Abby Simpson, New Bern; Analee Reed, D.H. Conley
Boys’ Runner of the Year: Jonathan Timothy, J.H. Rose
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Mark Robinson, New Bern
All-conference (in order of finish): Jonathan Timothy, J.H. Rose; Jonathan Johnson, New Bern; Lucas Wiley, D.H. Conley; Deshawn Owens, C.B. Aycock; Jaxon Wiley, D.H. Conley; Fletcher Bost, South Central; Nicholas Kirby, New Bern; Thomas Lanthois, New Bern; Bless Thomas, Southern Wayne; Nolan Gingrich, New Bern.
FOOTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley
Defensive Player of the Year: DeAndre Gillette, New Bern
Special Teams Player of the Year: Stephen Lovett, New Bern
First team all-conference:
QB: Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley.
RB: E.J. Harris, J.H. Rose; Caleb Gough, C.B. Aycock.
WR: Duce Fuller, D.H. Conley; Caleb Edwards, J.H. Rose; C.J. Johnson, D.H. Conley.
TE: Damien Darden, C.B. Aycock.
OL: Randy Floars, C.B. Aycock; Zach Mott, C.B. Aycock; Charles Fletcher, J.H. Rose; Elijah Bryant, C.B. Aycock; Tyshawn Barrett, J.H. Rose.
DL: Jeremy Joyner, D.H. Conley; Trevor Holt C.B. Aycock; Jamie Gaskins J.H. Rose.
DE/OLB: Cameron Barnes, South Central; Leequan Langley, D.H. Conley.
LB: Alex Nease, J.H. Rose; Noah Britt, Eastern Wayne.
DB: DeAndre Gillette, New Bern; Jaquise Jones, South Central; Cameron Caldron, J.H. Rose; Dionshay Cherry, New Bern.
KR: Conner O'Brien, D.H. Conley.
K: Will Whitehurst, D.H. Conley.
P: Will Whitehurst, D.H. Conley.
Second team all-conference:
QB: Jake Flowers, C.B. Aycock.
RB: Nazir Monroe-Smith, South Central; Manny Walker, Southern Wayne.
WR Chandler Matthews, C.B. Aycock; Trequan Smith, South Central; Jake Cassabarro, Southern Wayne.
TE: Nick Horvath, South Central.
OL: Titus Williams, D.H. Conley; Kennedy Sparks, D.H. Conley;G Sam Mott, C.B. Aycock; Caleb Brame, D.H. Conley; Nickolas Perkins, Eastern Wayne.
DL: Conner MacDaid, South Central; A.J. Arner, New Bern; Terry Pearsall, Southern Wayne.
DE/OLB: Nickolas Perkins, Eastern Wayne; Tyric Briley, New Bern.
LB: Eli Emmanuel, New Bern; Ryder Bennett, D.H. Conley.
DB: Micah Castilo C.B. Aycock; Ju’wan Holmes, Eastern Wayne; Conner O'Brien, D.H. Conley; Evan Marr, J.H. Rose.
KR: Trequan Smith, South Central.
K: Seth Harrison, C.B. Aycock.
P: Tyheem Daniels, J.H. Rose.
GIRLS GOLF
Golfer of the Year: Trinity Ahing, New Bern
Coach of the Year: Cliff Dillard, New Bern
All-conference (in order of finish): Trinity Ahing, New Bern; Caroline Bryant, New Bern; Abby Sauls, C.B. Aycock; Lexi Locklear, New Bern; Taylor Davis, New Bern; Leah Campbell, C.B. Aycock; Cathryn Jones, C.B. Aycock; Ashley Hinson, D.H. Conley; Maddie Eakes, South Central; Savannah Strickland, C.B. Aycock.
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year: Jaxon Wiley, D.H. Conley
Coach of the Year: John Matthews, D.H. Conley
All-conference: New Bern’s Daniel Rust, Hpaw Tee, Ryan Day, Sam Darden, Andrew Childs and Benjamin Johnson; D.H. Conley’s Jaxon Wiley, Lucas Wiley, Jason Abernathy, Zane Jernigan and Brian Ochoa; C.B. Aycock’s David McIver, Coe Jordan, Skyler Landers, Sean Doulin and Zach Zacharzuk; J.H. Rose’s Roman Galaska, Alberto Sebastian and Andy Billings; Southern Wayne’s Luis Guzman and Genero Morales; Eastern Wayne’s Christian Anderson and Tymir Turner-Wade; South Central’s Ethan Cook.
GIRLS TENNIS
Player of the Year: Frances Reed, J.H. Rose
Coach of the Year: David Cary, D.H. Conley
All-conference: D.H. Conley’s Madison Cullipher, Lauren Atkins, Shelby Hickey and Rebecca Reed; New Bern’s Molly Holton, Mary Holland Hoveland and Brynne McCormick; Eastern Wayne’s Elizabeth Sutton, Emily Uzzell and Samantha Roux; J.H. Rose’s Frances Reed and Sara Young; C.B. Aycock’s Lexi Reeves; South Central’s Maryah Stokes; Southern Wayne’s Maia Fuller.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Arlanda Faulkner, C.B. Aycock
Coach of the Year: Jennifer Gillikin, D.H. Conley
All-conference: D.H. Conley’s Rachel Bewick, Samantha Dunn, Caitlyn Smirne and Alannha Thomas; J.H. Rose’s Carolina Kuhn, Gabrielle Greene and Lauren Phillips; New Bern’s Faith Hanford, Avery Davis and Jenna Seagle; C.B. Aycock’s Arlanda Faulkner and Hannah Carter; Eastern Wayne’s Emily Sparks; South Central’s Jordyn Smith; Southern Wayne’s Alexis Elliott.
FINAL EASTERN CAROLINA 4A/3A STANDINGS
Boys Cross Country
Team
Score
1. New Bern
39
2. D.H. Conley
51
3. South Central
80
4. C.B. Aycock
100
5. J.H. Rose
107
6. Southern Wayne
152
Eastern Wayne
N/A
Girls Cross Country
Team
Score
1. New Bern
30
2. D.H. Conley
37
3. South Central
65
4. J.H. Rose
110
5. Eastern Wayne
140
C.B. Aycock
N/A
Southern Wayne
N/A
Football
Team
Conf.
Overall
T1. D.H. Conley
5-1
8-4
T1. J.H. Rose
5-1
7-5
T1. New Bern
5-1
5-6
4. Eastern Wayne
2-4
4-7
5. South Central
2-4
5-6
6. Southern Wayne
1-5
2-8
7. C.B. Aycock
1-5
2-9
Girls Tennis
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. D.H. Conley
12-0
12-1
2. New Bern
8-3*
14-3
3. Eastern Wayne
7-4*
7-7
4. J.H. Rose
6-6
6-6
5. C.B. Aycock
4-7*
8-10
6. South Central
1-9*
1-9
7. Southern Wayne
0-9*
0-11
*Not all teams played 12 conference matches
Boys Soccer
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. New Bern
12-0
14-3-1
2. D.H. Conley
9-2-1
15-4-2
3. C.B. Aycock
8-4
12-9
4. J.H. Rose
4-7-1
7-9-1
5. Southern Wayne
3-7-2
5-9-4
6. Eastern Wayne
2-8-2
5-14-3
7. South Central
0-10-2
3-13-3
Volleyball
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. D.H. Conley
12-0
25-1
T2. J.H. Rose
9-3
17-5
T2. New Bern
9-3
20-4
4. C.B. Aycock
5-7
18-8
5. Eastern Wayne
4-8
14-9
6. South Central
2-9*
7-11
7. Southern Wayne
0-11*
1-20
*Not all teams played 12 conference matches
