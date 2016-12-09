Broken leg helped Josh Drake find new place on D-line

2:09 Highlights: East Wake Academy at Neuse Charter boys basketball Pause

4:30 Roy Williams: 'We sucked' in win over Davidson

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

2:23 ECU signs an 11-year-old cancer survivor to baseball team

1:36 Sam Jones BBQ: a family tradition

1:46 Protesters march on Governor's Mansion for one last 'air horn' good-bye

0:24 Supporters gather for Roy Cooper victory rally

2:13 Penn's Vincent Price is announced as Duke University's tenth president

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer