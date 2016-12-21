N&O All-Metro cross country teams: Mareno makes list for 4th straight year

The N&O All-Metro cross country teams feature five individual state champions, led by two-time N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A champ Nevada Mareno. Mareno ends her high school career having made the team in each year.
The other individual state champions are Cardinal Gibbons’ Connor Lane (4A), Cary Academy’s Coleman Mitchell and Sarah Bodmer (N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A) and Voyager Academy’s Luke Bennett (1A).
Of the nine boys selected to the team, all either broke the 16-minute mark in the championship meet or won it outright. Seven of the runners are seniors.
Of the nine girls, all of them broke the 19-minute mark. There were four seniors, three juniors and two sophomores.
N&O All-Metro boys cross country team
Name, School
Cl.
Championship time
Accomplishments
Connor Lane, Cardinal Gibbons*
Sr.
15:12.57
Won NCHSAA 4A title.
Coleman Mitchell, Cary Academy*
Sr.
15:35.77^
Won NCISAA 3A title.
Ben Savino, Apex*
Sr.
15:41.07
4th in NCHSAA 4A.
Jacob Gonzalez, South Johnston
Sr.
15:53.69
2nd in NCHSAA 3A.
Finn McBride, Green Hope
Jr.
15:54.86
7th in NCHSAA 4A.
Austin Carroll, Corinth Holders
Sr.
15:55.13
3rd in NCHSAA 3A.
Peyton Barish, Green Hope
Jr.
15:55.73
8th in NCHSAA 4A.
Sam Grelck, Cardinal Gibbons*
Sr.
15:57.73
9th in NCHSAA 4A.
Luke Bennett, Voyager Academy
Sr.
16:22.34
Won NCHSAA 1A title.
*-Two-time pick; #-Three-time pick; %-Four-time pick; ^-at Hagan-Stone Park in Greensboro.
N&O All-Metro girls cross country team
Name, School
Cl.
Championship time
Accomplishments
Nevada Mareno, Leesville Road%
Sr.
17:27.62
Won NCHSAA 4A title.
Sloan Walter, Cardinal Gibbons
Soph.
18:11.39
4th in NCHSAA 4A.
Katharine Priu, Cardinal Gibbons
Soph.
18:13.66
5th in NCHSAA 4A.
Annie Pierce, Cardinal Gibbons
Sr.
18:23.64
6th in NCHSAA 4A.
Sarah Bodmer, Cary Academy#
Sr.
18:31.22^
Won NCISAA 3A title.
Calli Parlier, Apex
Jr.
18:33.71
8th in NCHSAA 4A.
Marissa Bishop, Cardinal Gibbons*
Jr.
18:35.33
9th in NCHSAA 4A.
Samantha Kolor, Green Hope
Sr.
18:37.92
10th in NCHSAA 4A.
Katherine Dokholyan, Chapel Hill*
Jr.
18:55.70
4th in NCHSAA 3A.
*-Two-time pick; #-Three-time pick; %-Four-time pick; ^-at Hagan-Stone Park in Greensboro.
