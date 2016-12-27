Top-recruit Kevin Knox doesn’t disappoint in first game at John Wall Invitational

With a little more than four seconds on the game clock, Kevin Knox pushed the ball up court as defenders swiped at it. He pulled up from the 3-point line and let the ball fly.
As the buzzer sounded, Knox’s shot banked off the backboard and went in. The crowd went wild as the Knox-led Tampa Catholic beat Cary High School 71-69.
Knox, a 6-9, 205-pound five-star recruit, and ranked in the top 10 on all scouting websites, did not disappoint Tuesday night. He’s being recruited by both Duke and North Carolina.
“I don’t know if Kevin called glass on that last shot or not but I guess the banks were open here in North Carolina on Tuesday night or so,” Tampa Catholic coach Don Dziagwa said.
Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel, and assistants John Scheyer and Nate James were there in attendance, as well as UNC assistant coach Hubert Davis.
Before the game, Knox’s team had a shoot around at UNC and toured the campus. On Wednesday, they’ll do the same at Duke.
Based on what I saw, whichever team is fortunate enough to land Knox – whether Duke, UNC, Kentucky or Florida State – will be getting a great player.
Knox was quiet in the first half, but exploded for 28 in the second half, with an array of dunks and three point shots.
But none were bigger than the game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the pro-Cary crowd in a frenzy and Knox and his teammates celebrating on the court. Knox finished with 38 points and 17 rebounds. He shot 12 for 25 from the floor and was 10 for 12 from the free throw line. He also added two blocks.
Cary led for most of the game, until the fourth quarter. Down by as many as nine points, Knox led the charge for Tampa Catholic. They briefly took the lead with less than 30 seconds remaining.
A Kyle Gensler three-pointer, put Cary up one point with less than 10 seconds remaining. Tampa Catholic attempted to answer but failed.
Cary’s Gensler rebounded Tampa Catholic’s missed layup, and Tampa Catholic fouled him with 4.5 seconds left in the game.
But Gensler missed the first shot of the one-and-one and Tampa Catholic rebounded the basketball before taking it down for the final score.
Knox said prior to the final play, he went out with the mindset that “big players take big shots.”
“When I looked at it, it looked straight,” Knox said. “When I saw it, it looked hard, but I knew it was going to hit the glass. But I’m glad it hit straight down the middle and went straight through the net.”
