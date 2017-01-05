North Carolina AP all-state high school football team announced

Several local players were voted to the Associated Press’ N.C. high school football football team, announced Thursday. The coach of the year will be announced Friday and the player of the year will be Saturday.
D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers, J.H. Rose running back E.J. Harris, Cleveland wide receiver Jacob Scott, Garner defensive lineman Matthew Butler, Wake Forest defensive lineman Xach Gill, Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge and Middle Creek safety Daniel Jackson were all selected.
Ahlers, a junior, completed 284 of 460 passes (62 percent) for 4,503 yards and 51 touchdowns with nine interceptions to rank as the state's leading passer. He also ran 150 times for 911 yards and 15 touchdowns. He tied for fifth in state history in single-season TD responsibility (66) and set a state record with 618 total yards in a single game (he also owns the No. 2 and No. 5 marks, all set this season).
Harris, a senior, ran 280 times for 2,343 yards and 34 touchdowns to average 195.3 yards per game. Had 10 games with at least 100 yards and seven 200-yard games and added 25 catches for 283 yards and a score. Ran for six touchdowns in a single game three times.
Scott, a senior, posted the No. 2 season in state history with 1,915 receiving yards and did so in three fewer games than previous record holder. He had 104 catches, 24 touchdowns and three 200-yard games with a season-high of 257 yards against West Johnston. He also had nine 100-yard games.
Butler, who has committed to play at Tennessee next year, had 96 tackles, 26 sacks and 45 tackles for loss for the Trojans. He also played some blocking tight end.
Gill, a North Carolina recruit, had 84 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 17 sacks for the 4AA champions. Gill also played some offensive line.
Hodge, an N.C. State recruit, led the defensive team with the most votes. He had 119 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, nine sacks, eight interceptions and nine blocked kicks (seven punts, two field goals) for the undefeated 4AA champs. He was MVP of state final with 17 tackles and two blocked punts. He also returned an interception for a score and a squib kickoff for a touchdown this season.
Jackson, an Army recruit, had 97 tackles and 10 interceptions for the 14-1 4AA semifinalists. He blocked two field goals, catching one in his chest and running back for a 65-yard touchdown. He had 21 interceptions over his last two seasons.
AP All-State football team
Pos.
Name
School
Votes
QB
Holton Ahlers
D.H. Conley
10
QB
Hendon Hooker
Dudley
10
RB
Zamir White
Scotland County
11
RB
E.J. Harris
J.H. Rose
9
WR
Jayden Borders
Shelby
21
WR
Sage Surratt
Lincolnton
21
WR
Nolan Groulx
Davidson Day
6
WR
Jacob Scott
Cleveland
6
TE
Jeremiah Hall
Vance
19
OL
Bryson Speas
Dudley
19
OL
Eric Douglas
Mallard Creek
17
OL
D’mitri Emmanuel
Marvin Ridge
11
OL
T.J. Moore
Mallard Creek
10
OL
Dacquari Wilson
Dudley
9
DL
Matthew Butler
Garner
15
DL
Xach Gill
Wake Forest
11
DL
Traveon Freshwater
Northeastern
8
DL
Awstyn Williams
Dudley
8
LB
Darius Hodge
Wake Forest
21
LB
Justin Foster
Crest
9
LB
Dax Hollifield
Shelby
8
DB
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Concord
17
DB
Daniel Jackson
Middle Creek
15
DB
Madison Cone
East Forsyth
14
DB
Aapri Washington
Mountain Island Charter
13
K
Chris Dunn
North Davidson
12
P
Dawson Harris
Tarboro
9
KR
Austyn Chesnut
Reidsville
15
ATH
Caleb Farley
Maiden
8
