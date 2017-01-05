High School Sports

January 5, 2017 3:37 PM

North Carolina AP all-state high school football team announced

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

Several local players were voted to the Associated Press’ N.C. high school football football team, announced Thursday. The coach of the year will be announced Friday and the player of the year will be Saturday.

D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers, J.H. Rose running back E.J. Harris, Cleveland wide receiver Jacob Scott, Garner defensive lineman Matthew Butler, Wake Forest defensive lineman Xach Gill, Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge and Middle Creek safety Daniel Jackson were all selected.

Ahlers, a junior, completed 284 of 460 passes (62 percent) for 4,503 yards and 51 touchdowns with nine interceptions to rank as the state's leading passer. He also ran 150 times for 911 yards and 15 touchdowns. He tied for fifth in state history in single-season TD responsibility (66) and set a state record with 618 total yards in a single game (he also owns the No. 2 and No. 5 marks, all set this season).

Harris, a senior, ran 280 times for 2,343 yards and 34 touchdowns to average 195.3 yards per game. Had 10 games with at least 100 yards and seven 200-yard games and added 25 catches for 283 yards and a score. Ran for six touchdowns in a single game three times.

Scott, a senior, posted the No. 2 season in state history with 1,915 receiving yards and did so in three fewer games than previous record holder. He had 104 catches, 24 touchdowns and three 200-yard games with a season-high of 257 yards against West Johnston. He also had nine 100-yard games.

Butler, who has committed to play at Tennessee next year, had 96 tackles, 26 sacks and 45 tackles for loss for the Trojans. He also played some blocking tight end.

Gill, a North Carolina recruit, had 84 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 17 sacks for the 4AA champions. Gill also played some offensive line.

Hodge, an N.C. State recruit, led the defensive team with the most votes. He had 119 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, nine sacks, eight interceptions and nine blocked kicks (seven punts, two field goals) for the undefeated 4AA champs. He was MVP of state final with 17 tackles and two blocked punts. He also returned an interception for a score and a squib kickoff for a touchdown this season.

Jackson, an Army recruit, had 97 tackles and 10 interceptions for the 14-1 4AA semifinalists. He blocked two field goals, catching one in his chest and running back for a 65-yard touchdown. He had 21 interceptions over his last two seasons.

AP All-State football team

Pos.

Name

School

Votes

QB

Holton Ahlers

D.H. Conley

10

QB

Hendon Hooker

Dudley

10

RB

Zamir White

Scotland County

11

RB

E.J. Harris

J.H. Rose

9

WR

Jayden Borders

Shelby

21

WR

Sage Surratt

Lincolnton

21

WR

Nolan Groulx

Davidson Day

6

WR

Jacob Scott

Cleveland

6

TE

Jeremiah Hall

Vance

19

OL

Bryson Speas

Dudley

19

OL

Eric Douglas

Mallard Creek

17

OL

D’mitri Emmanuel

Marvin Ridge

11

OL

T.J. Moore

Mallard Creek

10

OL

Dacquari Wilson

Dudley

9

DL

Matthew Butler

Garner

15

DL

Xach Gill

Wake Forest

11

DL

Traveon Freshwater

Northeastern

8

DL

Awstyn Williams

Dudley

8

LB

Darius Hodge

Wake Forest

21

LB

Justin Foster

Crest

9

LB

Dax Hollifield

Shelby

8

DB

Hamsah Nasirildeen

Concord

17

DB

Daniel Jackson

Middle Creek

15

DB

Madison Cone

East Forsyth

14

DB

Aapri Washington

Mountain Island Charter

13

K

Chris Dunn

North Davidson

12

P

Dawson Harris

Tarboro

9

KR

Austyn Chesnut

Reidsville

15

ATH

Caleb Farley

Maiden

8

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coach David Green on why he took the Green Hope football job

View more video

Sports Videos