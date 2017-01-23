Former basketball players welcomed back for coach Sherry Norris’ 40th year

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare Pause

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

2:33 Burt's Bees founder's cabin finds a new home

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

4:21 Duke's Amile Jefferson: We fought tonight