Wake Forest clips Leesville Road for the Cap-8 wrestling tournament title

Wake Forest's Joey Hannum (behind) takes control of Leesville Road'd Justin Tibbs1 during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Photojournalist's Johnny Johnson's edit during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Millbrook's Will Saby (top) controls Leesvile Road's Max Buico shoulders during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Leesville Road's Dan Mills flips Enloe's Eric Jones during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Broughton's Patrick Maxwell controls Leesville Road Zach Hedgepeth during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Millbrook's Matthew Engel pins Heritage's Nate Lyons during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Leesville Road's Cade Collins tries to pin Heritage's Charlie Barefoot during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Leesville Road's Dan Mills makes a sin move on Enloe's Eric Jones during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Heritage’s Jonathan Chester maneuvers on top of Wake Forest's Blake Brewer during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Broughton's Christian Hite make a move on Herritage's Josiah Davis during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Leesville Road's Brandon Govan holds on to Wake Forest's Sam Deluke and scores two points during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
Sanderson's Benjamin DeRose picks up Wake Forest's Tim Mallo during the Cap-8 wrestling conference match at Millbrook High school on January 28 , 2017, in Raleigh , N.C .
