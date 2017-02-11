Apex’s Ana Pozder, Sanderson’s Kenna Haney dominate 4A races in 200 and 500 free

There were two titles and eight medals available in the girls 200 free and 500 free. Sanderson sophomore Kenna Haney and Apex junior Ana Pozder took home both titles and half the medals.
In the meet’s second event, Haney won the 200 free (1:47.29) and Pozder was third (1:49.22). Midway through the meet, Pozder defended her 500 title (4:48.48) and Haney was the runner-up (4:50.49).
“I tried not to think about the pressure (of repeating),” Pozder said. “I focus on my techniques, my race and my time. I let the people that are close to me push me instead of scare me.”
Added Haney: “I raced against her a lot this year, and she’s great competition.”
Haney made quite a state-meet splash after a previous best state finish of 16th in the 100 backstroke last year (she was incorrectly listed as a freshman on 2017 entry sheets).
Over the summer she worked on her freestyle and changed her focus.
“I wasn’t expecting to win (the 200), but I’m really happy,” said Haney. “I worked hard on the back half of the race to bring me home fast.”
With Pozder and Haney winning races and doubles from Middle Creek’s Julia Poole and Leesville Road’s Grace Countie, Triangle girls won six of eight individual events.
Comments