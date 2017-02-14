Pinecrest’s Tyrese Kelly stays focused throughout long wait, gets indoor triple jump title

Tyrese Kelly had to wait longer than anyone else to claim his N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A indoor track and field title.
The triple jump was the last event still going on Saturday, well after the final race had been run. As everyone else waited for them to finish so that team scores could be finalized, Kelly focused on his craft.
“I was a little frustrated at first, but I controlled myself,” Kelly said. “I knew I was going to win, I just had to get it to go.”
His focus paid off. He edged Harnett Central’s Ryan Smith by 1/2 inch, (48 feet, 1/2 inch to 48 feet).
He was also second in the long jump to MVP J Johnson of Panther Creek, giving Kelly 19 of his team’s 22 points as the Patriots finished second.
“I expected myself to do good – I didn’t expect myself to do this good – but I’m really proud of myself because I worked hard for this moment.”
Comments