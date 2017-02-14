Cardinal Gibbons’ Connor Lane leaves no doubt, wins title after rough start

Connor Lane wasn’t sure why he was disqualified from the 1,600 race in Saturday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A indoor track and field championships. He didn’t know what had happened until after the race.
“As soon as I crossed the line, we were all confused for a second,” said the Cardinal Gibbons senior.
Even Cameron Ponder of Mount Tabor High in Winston-Salem, who won the title via Lane’s DQ, was upset. He deflected all credit and congratulated Lane.
As soon as Lane collected himself, there was no doubt who was about to win the 3,200.
“I was down for a good 30 minutes, pretty upset about it obviously,” Lane said. “But I came back I was like ‘You’re going to have to let this one go, you’re going to have to show that you were the best runner and you deserved to take it.’”
He did so in 9 minutes, 16.13 seconds.
Disqualifications are rare in distance races. Lane was not given an explanation of what had happened, but he guessed it was an arm movement where he pushes himself out at the beginning.
“I’ve done this every race of my life and I’ve never been called for it before,” Lane said. “I won’t do it again, I guess, if that’s what they called me for.”
The Gibbons girls were eighth thanks to Sloan Walter’s second-place finish in the girls’ 3,200 and Taylor Currie’s third-place in the 55 dash.
