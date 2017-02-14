Rolesville’s Christian Pigues becomes school’s first boys track and field champion

Christian Pigues had ran indoor track for a number of years, but hadn’t experienced quite the same thrill that comes with winning a N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A indoor track and field championship until Saturday.
The Rolesville runner started his high school career at Trinity Academy of Raleigh, a member of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, which does not have an indoor track season.
So he’d run in big invitationals as “unattached,” a runner without a team. In the NCISAA, he won the 2014 1A cross country title and a few outdoor 2A track titles.
By winning the 1,000 (2:30.44), he became Rolesville’s first state boys indoor track.
The Rams had a girls champion last year, when Lauren White won.
“That’s kind of who I looked up to, who I was chasing,” Pigues said.
Pigues pulled his hamstring two months earlier and had been slowly working his way back into form. Now, he’s a part of Rolesville history.
“I don’t feel like I’m fully in shape yet, but I’m progressing nicely,” Pigues said. “A little off the time I wanted to hit today, but I’m satisfied.”
Comments