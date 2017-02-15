Green Hope’s rise in indoor track capped off with another strong season

1:14 Devon Lawrence: "One yard; I wasn't being denied" Pause

2:47 Survivor of attack that killed her parents testifies

1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal

1:44 Taking on Facebook video recipes

1:53 NC State's Gottfried refuses to talk about his job status before UNC game

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

0:22 NC State's Dorn says rumors of Coach Gottfried's job status doesn't effect team

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

2:09 'The Rock' stars in Baywatch remake