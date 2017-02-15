Nash Central’s girls basketball standouts pull double-duty in third-place indoor track finish

7:46 SWAC basketball tournament semifinal highlights Pause

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

0:22 NC State's Dorn says rumors of Coach Gottfried's job status doesn't effect team

1:53 NC State's Gottfried refuses to talk about his job status before UNC game

2:47 Survivor of attack that killed her parents testifies

1:22 Neighbors opposed Publix development in northern Durham

0:41 UNC's Roy Williams says Tar Heels won't take NC State lightly