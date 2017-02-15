Southern Nash’s Nadir Thompson refocuses after disappointment to claim 3A record

N.C. State football recruit Nadir Thompson showed how to bounce back from adversity.
He wanted two N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A indoor track and field championships last Saturday, but that was dashed after a third-place finish in a tight race in the 55 meters.
It was a close race. He was three one-hundreths of a second behind the winner and two behind second place.
“That kind of had me heated for the rest of the meet, so I just came into the 300 knowing I was going to win and I did what I had to do,” Thompson said.
That was an understatement.
Thompson won the boys 300 (34.78) by setting a new 3A record.
Though he was flying down the back stretch, his eyes were fixed on a TV screen to the left that was counting up the seconds.
“I was hoping I had a sub-33,” Thompson said. “But I’m pretty satisfied with that. Next year I’ll try to beat it.”
Comments