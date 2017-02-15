Southern Lee’s promising 4-by-200 relay team thinking about more titles

Southern Lee finally has a gold medal in the track and field, but don’t fault the Cavaliers for thinking about getting more in the near future.
Southern Lee’s 4-by-200 boys relay team of Kenneth Cotton, James McCurry, Chandler Cotton and Benjamine Buie stormed to victory (1:34.06) in last Saturday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A indoor track and field championships.
All four are coming back next year for a repeat bid and will be racing in the outdoor season as well. McCurry and Kenneth Cotton are juniors, while Chandler Cotton and Buie are sophomores.
“We’ve got to come back next year and make sure we get another one,” McCurry said.
The Cavaliers slowly worked their way to the front.
“I just tried to get every ounce of energy I had,” said Kenneth Cotton, who ran the first leg.
McCurry ran the second and handed off to Chandler Cotton.
“I was in third starting off and I had to catch up to the dude in second,” Chandler said. “I ran my hardest just so we could finish strong.”
Buie was behind Cuthbertson when its relay team dropped the baton. Cuthbertson picked it up quickly and finished in second, but Buie never looked back.
“I felt kind of bad for them,” Buie said. “But there’s nothing you can do about it. ... I’m glad we won.”
