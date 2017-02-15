From not qualifying to fastest runner, J.F. Webb’s Josh Lester-Harris pushed himself to 3A title

It’s not that Josh Lester-Harris didn’t place at last year’s indoor track and field championships. He didn’t even qualify to make the trip to Winston-Salem.
That didn’t sit well with the J.F. Webb speedster, who last Saturday was the fastest boy in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A indoor track and field championships, winning the 55-meter dash (6.43) by one-hundredth of a second.
The near-photo-finish had Lester-Harris and his competitors waiting on the track with eyes on the scoreboard to see which name popped up first.
“I was so nervous I was going to see my name come below first, but with God all things are possible,” he said.
The senior had a little introspection after last year’s disappointment.
“We weren’t really in condition like we needed to be, which was mostly my fault,” he said. “It broke my spirits.”
This time around, he trained more intensely but also smarter. He pushed himself, but also took care of his body by not working out too long.
“It feels amazing because at one time I really doubted myself like I was never going to do it, but I’m glad all my hard work paid off,” he said.
He was one of two Warriors to make the podium. The other was girls shot put thrower Mia Terry, who took third.
