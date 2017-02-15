Chapel Hill’s Katherine Dokholyan fights through to win state title

Chapel Hill’s Kathine Dokholyan has been part of some of the best 3A track and cross country teams in the state over the last few years.
When she wasn’t expecting a first place individual in last Saturday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A indoor track and field championships, it was more than an educated guess.
But the junior who was just hoping for all-state status in the girls 1,600 won the event (5 minutes, 9.05 seconds) and was fourth in the 3,200. Being part of such successful teams helped her hone in on what she had to do.
“I wasn’t expecting to get first because I haven’t been feeling my best the past few weeks,” Dokhoylan said. “But once I started, my nerves completely went away and I was just in the mindset.”
The Chapel Hill girls were sixth overall. Megan Marvin was third in the 500 and Maeve Gualtieri-Reed was fourth in the 1,600. The Tigers were also third in the 4-by-400 relay.
