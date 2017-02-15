High School Sports

February 15, 2017 3:54 PM

With football players in tow, Southern Durham takes third in 3A indoor track

By J. Mike Blake

WINSTON-SALEM

Southern Durham didn’t come away with the state title, but the Spartans showed the depth needed to pick up points in several events thanks to a few football players.

Southern was third in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A indoor track and field championships, just two points behind runner-up Jacksonville.

Marcus McDonald, a football signee at UNC-Pembroke, won the triple jump (44 feet, 9 inches). He was also fourth in the long jump. He attributed the team’s around-the-calendar workouts to why it did so well.

“After all the hard work it finally paid off,” McDonald said. “It was a lot of hard work; practices in every condition. It seemed like we were the only ones practicing over winter break.”

Khaleb McRae was Southern’s only runner-up, finishing second in the 500 (1:07.24).

Montrel Cooper was third in the 500 and Derek Gibbons fourth in the triple jump.

