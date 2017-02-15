With football players in tow, Southern Durham takes third in 3A indoor track

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham Pause

1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

1:10 Emergency bottled water distributed to Chapel Hill residents

0:22 NC State's Dorn says rumors of Coach Gottfried's job status doesn't effect team

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

1:53 NC State's Gottfried refuses to talk about his job status before UNC game

1:22 Neighbors opposed Publix development in northern Durham

1:29 Ringling Brothers Circus makes one last stop in Raleigh