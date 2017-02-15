Rocky Mount is shot put central in state 3A championships

Keyanna Spivey and Sherrod Greene helped Rocky Mount become “Shot Put High” last Saturday. But the night before and in the days to come, they were back on the hardwood playing in the tradition-rich Gryphons’ basketball programs.
Spivey and Greene, both important post players on their basketball teams, won N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A indoor track and field championships last Saturday.
Spivey and Brittany Beckford (fourth in the high jump) helped the Gryphons to a 10th-place finish. She threw 37 feet, 7 1/4 inches and is already thinking about outdoor season – at least once basketball ends.
“I’m looking for improvement, but I’m looking for the same thing as far as getting a state ring,” Spivey said.
Greene is known more for his football prowess. The N&O All-Metro pick will be a linebacker at South Carolina last year. He helped the football team win the 2015 title and finish runner-up in 2016.
Now, he gets another ring to add to the collection after throwing 55 feet, 3 3/4 inches. And he’ll have played four sports this season once outdoor track starts.
“I’ve been playing sports since third grade and I haven’t had a break yet,” said Greene with a smile.
Greene isn’t nearly as big as his competitors but he credits his title to a strong core. He couldn’t have credited it to practice time. The championship was only his fourth meet of the year, and with basketball he only gets in 1-2 days of practice each week.
But he never worries about whether throwing shot put will hurt his jumper.
“In basketball, I don’t really shoot many jump shots anyway,” Greene said. “I get all my points in the post – layups and free throws, that’s it.”
