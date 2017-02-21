Voyager wrestling continues trajectory upward with first champ, top-3 finish

Voyager Academy’s budding athletics program got its first N.C. High School Athletic Association championship last year when the boys basketball team came away with a 1A title.
On Saturday, the Vikings got their second individual champ and first top-three finish outside of hoops when Voyager took third and R.J. Whitt first in the N.C. High School Athletic Association wrestling championships.
Whitt earned a 12-6 victory over River Griffith of Avery County, rallying from being down 6-1 in the first period.
“I was really nervous. I wasn’t ready at first. I was too distracted by the crowd,” he said.
Whitt escaped in the second period, then stopped Griffith’s single-leg shot, stepped over and forced Griffith to his back to narrow the score to 7-6. Starting neutral in the third period, Whitt used a head-and-arm hold and spun behind for a takedown, then used legs and a power half for three more back points.
He had a foggy memory of the five-point move in the second period that turned the tide.
“I like, blacked out. I was halfway aware,” Whitt said.
A little more than two weeks after making it to the 1A dual-team East regional final, Isaiah Bryant (126), Kyle Coward (132) and Irving Montgomery (160) each took third for Voyager.
Whitt, as well as the other seniors, left a mark on the program.
“It was a long road. We had to battle injury all year,” Voyager coach Andy Takla said. “He’s the toughest kid I know. After everything this year, and down in matches and always coming back, not worrying about who his opponent is ever, just went out there ready to battle every day.”
