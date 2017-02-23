Frankie Miller makes Corinth Holders proud in close defeat

Corinth Holders’ Frankie Miller nearly had a state championship. He was inches away from scoring a takedown with seconds left in the third period of his N.C. High School Athletic Association championship bout with Havelock’s Destin Floyd.
He was inches away from doing it again. And again.
And then, with all eyes in the Greensboro Coliseum on him, Miller (44-3) lost in “ultimate overtime” 4-3 after being tied with Floyd for three periods, then one sudden-death period, then two tiebreaker periods.
“It was so many close calls, and he was really putting on the pressure, I felt like,” Pirates coach Kristian Stewart said. “I felt like we had the momentum and I really, really felt like was going to get it.”
Floyd won the toss and started on bottom in ultimate overtime. He remained undefeated at 285 pounds with an escape.
“There’s nothing that we could have done different, I felt,” Stewart said. “ I told him ‘You did everything 100 percent right.’ Everything he was trained for, he did it right. It just didn’t work out for him this time.”
Miller, who was sixth in last year’s state championships, was the first Corinth wrestler to make it to the state championship match.
Stewart credited Miller’s dedicated offseason.
“We stayed on the mat. Mat time is everything,” Stewart said. “He stayed busy and it paid off.”
Also representing Johnston County, Neuse Charter’s Alexander Gonzalez was fourth in the 1A 138-pound class.
