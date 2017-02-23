High School Sports

February 23, 2017 6:49 PM

Riverside’s Jaden Davis adds another wrestling champion to the Pirates’ collection

By Dan E. Way

The Herald Sun

GREENSBORO

Jaden Davis became the latest Riverside wrestler to add to the storied program’s history of N.C. High School Athletic Association wrestling titles.

Davis (35-2) defeated Michael Johnson of Southeast Guilford 6-2 in the 4A 195-pound championship tilt that was a repeat of their regional final.

After a scoreless first period, Davis wailed Thompson for three points on a wicked cradle. Johnson got a reversal to narrow the score 3-2. Davis chose bottom for the final period, but Thompson told the ref to start from neutral, so Davis went up 4-2. Davis worked an underhook and just used his muscle and leverage to shrug Thompson by for one final takedown and 6-2 win.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Northwood's Hunter Queen wins 3A 182 wrestling title

View more video

Sports Videos