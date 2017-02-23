Chatham Central’s Nick Daggett saw hard work pay off with 3 titles, one 1A MOW award

Chatham Central senior Nick Daggett isn’t quite done with his high school career. He, like other top area wrestlers, is preparing for a national tournament, scheduled for late March in Virginia Beach.
But already, his career ranks as one of the best a N.C. High School Athletic Association wrestler can hope for.
Daggett was named the 1A Most Outstanding Wrestler last weekend after winning his third straight championship. He ended his Bears career 165-7 overall.
He joined Carson Joyce as the school’s only three-time state champions. Daggett went undefeated in back-to-back seasons (76-0) and lost just once in his sophomore year. He was proud to bring championships back to the small, rural school about 55 minutes West of Raleigh.
“I just love when I feel like my accomplishments are coming back to my high school, making them look good,” Daggett said.
What made Daggett great was the time he put into his craft.
“I think it’s my offseason training,” Daggett said. “And my coaches and my high school just pushed me to go harder and harder during practices.”
Chatham Central coach Joe Little can attest to Daggett’s work ethic.
Not long after Daggett had defeated Rosewood’s Chris Hill 16-0 for the title, when most wrestlers get giddy at the thought of eating whatever they want again, Little had a good idea of where his wrestler was going.
“Knowing him, he’ll probably be working tomorrow with his club, getting ready for nationals,” Little said. “He’s always working.”
